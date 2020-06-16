WWE developmental talent tests positive for COVID-19 (Image for representational purposes) WWE developmental talent tests positive for COVID-19 (Image for representational purposes)

A WWE developmental talent has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement released by WWE Associate Medical Director Dr. Jeffrey Dugas.

WWE stated that the talent was last on site at WWE’s training facility on June 9. Since that time, nobody else visiting the venue reported any symptoms.

However, owing to the latest development, all talent, production crew and employees on site will be tested for COVID-19. WWE will resume activity according to its schedule after the testing.

The statement read, “A developmental talent, who was last on site at WWE’s training facility on Tuesday, June 9, has tested positive for COVID-19. Since that time, no other individuals that attended the facility have reported symptoms.

“However, out of an abundance of caution and to ensure the health and safety of the company’s performers and staff, all talent, production crew and employees on site at the training and production facilities will be tested for COVID-19 immediately. Following the test results, WWE plans to proceed with its normal television production schedule.”

