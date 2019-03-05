WWE Raw: Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins come together as The Shield reunite

Roman Reigns returned to the WWE ring last week with the news that his leukaemia was in remission and a week later, on WWE Raw, the fans had extra reason to cheer. On WWE Raw on Monday night in Philadelphia, Reigns proposed Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose bury the hatchet and come together to reform the shield.

Amid Reigns’ impactful words, Rollins agreed to let bygones be bygones. He offered to wipe the slate clean for The Lunatic Fringe – to set up a long-shot reunion of one of the most dominant factions in the history of Raw. Unfortunately, at the start of the show, Ambrose didn’t get a chance to offer his own take on the prospective reformation of The Hounds of Justice, with Elias coming from behind and shattering a guitar in his back.

Later in the show, Ambrose had the opportunity to get his revenge against Elias. Just as Elias looked to have the advantage with Drift Away, Rollins and Reigns came in to make their final attempt of the night to rally Ambrose to their cause.

The Lunatic Fringe declined and was halfway to the concourse when Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley and Baron Corbin emerged from atop the ramp. The trio were flush with victory and mockingly claiming that they had been willing to offer The Shield a one-time-only match at WWE Fastlane if the reunion was made official. With Ambrose having made his choice, however, the rising trio opted instead to deliver the final blow to what remained of the once-mighty faction.

Alas, they had spoken too soon. The sight of Rollins and Reigns, outnumbered, spurred Ambrose back into action, and The Lunatic Fringe sprinted to his brothers’ side to drive their would-be usurpers from the ring, ultimately joining in the trio’s iconic, three-pronged fist bump as his final sign of solidarity.