Royal Rumble or jumble? 

In his bid to change his country’s conservative image, Saudi Arabia’s crown prince Mohammed bin Salman has brought back cinema and concerts, wooed large businesses and used sporting events as an instrument of soft power. World’s top two tennis players Rafael Nadal and Novak Djojkovic will face off at Jeddah’s King Abdullah Sports City in December, the Italian Supercup between Juventus and AC Milan will take place in Riyadh in January while South American rivals Brazil and Argentina will play a friendly on Tuesday; all in association with the General Sports Authority — Saudi Government official arm.

On the quirky intersection of entertainment, business and sports stands WWE, the publicly-traded company which signed a multi-million, ten-year deal with the Saudi government to organise annual shows; the latest of which, ‘Crown Jewel’ has landed the promotion in hot water.

The mysterious disappearance of Saudi government critic and Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul has led to a number of companies pulling out of the state-sponsored events in the Arab nation. But WWE has proceeded with plans for the November 2 event in Riyadh, while stating that it was “monitoring the situation”.

The main event of the night features four 50-somethings. The Undertaker will team up with storyline-brother Glenn ‘Kane’ Jacobs to take on Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque and Shawn Michaels, a legendary performer who is returning to the ring after his retirement eight and a half years ago, and who last year said in an interview: “I know the reasons why I wrestled (and) why I don’t. And, look, I would be doing it just for the money now and I don’t want to do that!”

However, the event takes a political turn with the appearance of Jacobs, who was elected mayor of the Knox County, Tennessee in August. The Knox County Mayor’s Office said Jacobs had agreed in exchange for a WWE donation of $100,000 to the Knoxville Public Safety Foundation. Earlier this week, Jacobs’ spokesman Rob Link confirmed that the mayor’s plans have not changed. “Mr Jacobs won’t speculate on Khashoggi’s disappearance,” Link said. “However, he and his family are in the mayor’s thoughts and prayers.”

US president Donald Trump maintained that he was not “in favour of stopping a country from spending $110 billion… and letting Russia have that money and letting China have that money.” Interestingly, the relationship between Trump and the WWE goes back to 1988, when the business tycoon hosted the Wrestlemania event. He then took part in the programming in 2007, and was inducted in the company’s Hall of Fame in 2013. The McMahons, in turn, donated millions to the Trump Foundation and his presidential campaign. Vince McMahon’s wife Linda is part of the cabinet as Small Business Administrator.

While the Khashoggi episode has brought it to mainstream attention, WWE was criticised in the pro-wrestling circles for ‘selling out’ and accepting the Saudi regime’s ban on female wrestlers, which meant no woman, including McMahon’s daughter and WWE executive Stephanie, made the trip to Riyadh in April. Female spectators weren’t allowed without being accompanied by a man, and Saudi government issued an apology after an advertisement featuring women performers was shown in the arena.

Acceding to the ‘no woman’ diktat has led to calls of hypocrisy against WWE’s recent narrative of women empowerment (tackily branded as ‘women’s evolution’), in which female athletes including the likes of former UFC superstar Ronda Rousey and Ric Flair’s daughter Charlotte have been sharing spotlight with their male counterparts. Currently, the company is busy promoting a groundbreaking all-women’s pay-per-view later this month. Nevermind the fact that women-exclusive promotions have been a thing since 1972. The event ‘Evolution’ is scheduled for October 28 — five days before the Crown Jewel event where again the women are barred from performing — and is thus being dismissed as a diversionary tactic.

Levesque, McMahon’s son-in-law and COO of the company, defended the show by saying, “You can’t dictate to a country or a religion about how they handle things”. “While, right now, women are not competing in the event, we have had discussions about that and we believe and hope that, in the next few years they will be. That is a significant cultural shift in Saudi Arabia,” said Levesque.

WWE isn’t short on cash. The company has recently bagged lucrative, multi-million dollar TV deals and is going strong on the sponsorship front. They could also practically reschedule the Jeddah event and accommodate it in the upcoming UK tour. But unwavering support from the two regimes largely means the company will go on with their plan, ditching mainstream validation for its seedy, carnival roots.

