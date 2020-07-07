scorecardresearch
WWE Covid-19 outbreak: More people reportedly test positive for virus

So far WWE was hosting its shows at the Florida Performance Center. However, with the number of COVID cases in Florida rising to 5,500 and the state struggling to contain the pandemic, this was more or less coming.

By: Sports Desk | Published: July 7, 2020 4:53:08 pm
wwe coronavirus, wwe covid19, wwe performance center, wwe corona cases, wwe covid cases, wwe news, wwe latest news, sports news WWE has been rocked by a series of positive tests for coronavirus, according to reports. (Source: WWE)

WWE’s problems with the coronavirus continue to mount after reports have emerged that at least 30 people at the performance center have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past three weeks.

Pro Wrestling Sheet’s Ryan Satin stated that WWE has conducted as many as 1,500 tests since they began testing talent at the end of June and which is probably why the numbers have risen.

In a statement released last month, the company said: “WWE will continue COVID-19 testing of its talent, production crew and employees in advance of TV productions for the foreseeable future.”

“All tapings will go ahead as scheduled with testing beforehand and those that have already tested positive will now isolate.”

Thereafter it also made it compulsory for those in attendance to wear a face mask at the Performance Center. Those who will not comply with the rules will be fined $500 for the first violation and $1,000 for each thereafter.

Earlier, the likes of Renee Young, Jamie Noble, Kayla Braxton, and producer Adam Pearce confirmed via social media that they had tested positive.

