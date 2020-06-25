WWE tapings to go on despite multiple people testing positive for Covid-19

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

WWE is feeling the impact of the coronavirus. A week after the wrestling organization confirmed a positive case from within its ranks, reports have emerged that multiple employees, potentially including superstars, have tested positive for the virus.

So far the company has been hosting shows without fans at its Florida Performance Center. However, with the number of COVID cases in Florida rising to 5,500 and the state struggling to contain the pandemic, this was more or less coming.

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, “multiple people” which includes in-ring talent have been affected by the virus. Now PW Insider claims the figure of positive individuals could be around “two dozen.”

Last night WWE announcer Renee Young confirmed she had coronavirus. Her husband and AEW champion Jon Moxley has been pulled from Dynamite.

However, WWE announcer Kayla Braxton shockingly revealed she had coronavirus twice.

“Was keeping it quiet but since everyone else is sharing, I feel like it is my responsibility to share this PSA: YOU CAN GET COVID-19 MORE THAN ONCE! I had it back in early March and then thought I was invincible after I recovered. Not true. Dont be dumb like me.”

WWE producer Adam Pearce also confirmed on Twitter that he tested positive for COVID-19.

As of now, tapings have not been canceled or altered.

WWE issued a statement which read: “WWE will continue COVID-19 testing of its talent, production crew and employees in advance of TV productions for the foreseeable future.”

“All tapings will go ahead as scheduled with testing beforehand and those that have already tested positive will now isolate.”

Questions will now be raised as to whether they can continue filming in build-up to the July 19 Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

