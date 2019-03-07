WWE conduct first-ever talent tryouts in India, shortlist 80 wrestlers from across the country

India’s first ever WWE Tryouts saw a variety of participants from across the country put their best foot forward in the hopes of becoming a part of the pro-wrestling. Over the last three months, WWE claims it received thousands of applications on its online portal with talent from across the country. To further aid in this selection process, the company’s SVP of Talent Development Canyon Ceman, along with India’s first ever female WWE talent Kavita Devi visited the cities of Rohtak, Chandigarh and Delhi, travelling to Akhadas and training schools to source the best talent and bringing with them 80 participants from across the country to Mumbai for the final round.

Advertising

Around 80 participants consisting of close to 60 men and around 20 women were sourced from a talent pool consisting of elite performers with a diverse background in sports and athletics including kabaddi, wrestling, basketball, cricket and bodybuilding.

To support the aspiring participants, WWE had its international and Local NXT talents fly down to get them pumped and excited for the four days in Mumbai. The Five-time tag team champions ‘The New Day’, and Local NXT talent pool of Kavita Devi, Jeet Rama, Saurav Gurjar and Rinku Singh and Jinny Sadhu were in Mumbai to cheer them on. Sharing with them key learnings and experiences, our WWE Talent trained, guided and geared the participants up for the road ahead.

“With 90 million Indians tuning into their platforms every week, WWE India has the largest fanbase in the world and hence the Tryouts were a historic event in our country. India has some fantastic talent potential and the Tryouts have truly been a catalyst to consolidating India’s potential and visibility on a global scale.” said Sheetesh Srivastava, WWE VP and General Manager, South Asia.

Also speaking on the recently concluded Tryouts was WWE SVP Talent and Development, Canyon Ceman who said “We were absolutely overwhelmed with the response and the enthusiasm we received when we announced the Tryouts in December. The sheer volume of applications received were incredible and the talent and diversity we have seen thus far has been outstanding. We have definitely found talent here that we want to bring onboard and you will hear about this mighty soon”

Advertising

Ending a tremendous note, the Tryouts also had Live show Matches on 5th March 2019, which featured Local NXT Talent of Kavita Devi V/s Jinny Sadhu and Rinku Singh and Saurav Gurjar V/s Jeet Rama. As far as the participants are concerned they await the final calls from WWE to seal their fate.