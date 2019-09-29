WWE and CM Punk heading for a reunion is a distant possibility but for now it does seem that the company is looking to bridge the gap and open its doors once again.

Punk had departed from WWE in 2014, and there was a time when fans had lost all hope of seeing him make a return to the business.

However, as days go by, more and more signs are directing towards an improbable reunion between the two.

According PWInsider, Punk was reportedly at Fox Studios earlier this week where he discussed the role of participating on-air for the upcoming FS1 studio show “Backstage.”

While there’s no confirmation Punk has signed a deal to take part in the show, the report does state he participated in on-camera tests with lead host Renee Young in attendance.

Wrestling Observer Radio’s latest update said that the tryout seemingly went as per plan and Punk is likely to receive an offer to be a part of the show.

Last month, Dave Meltzer had reported that Punk’s agent had reached out to Fox for a position on the same.

The series will be taped by FOX on a weekly basis. Technically, Punk will work for FOX, and not WWE, if he does make the cut. WWE Backstage will premiere on Tuesday, November 5, and will be co-hosted by Renee Young and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

Punk burned the bridges with WWE five years ago and the relationship between the former multi-time champ and the promotion has been antagonistic in the years since.

Punk left WWE and then signed a deal with Ultimate Fighting Championship but his stint with MMA fell flat.