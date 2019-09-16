WWE Clash of Champions 2019 Results: Seth Rollins retains Universal title before Fiend ambush

WWE Clash of Champions 2019 Results: Universal Champion Seth Rollins overcame Braun Strowman only to suffer a post-match assault at the hands of The Field. Rollins inexplicably kicked out of an impressive frog splash from Strowman off the top rope. Rollins went on to land four finishing Stomps to package with Strowman suffering a left knee injury to finally secure the pin.

Advertising

Just as Rollins hit the top of the ramp to hold up his title, Bray Wyatt emerged as The Fiend to hit Sister Abigail from behind before applying the Mandible Claw. The late run-in likely signaled the start of a new program for Rollins entering Hell in a Cell after putting the Strowman chapter behind him

Meanwhile, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston overcame Randy Orton, Sasha Banks defeated Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch by disqualification, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley conquered Charlotte Flair, Luke Harper made a surprise return to help Erick Rowan take over Roman Reigns’ yard and much more.

Erick Rowan def. Roman Reigns when Luke Harper interfered

The former SmackDown Tag Team Champion absolutely mangled Reigns from the jump and The Big Dog simply had no answer against the former Universal Champion. Reigns, however, turned the tide by using one of Rowan’s weapons of choice — the jib cam — against him. The Big Dog swung the rig repeatedly into his foe’s sternum, landing a Superman Punch that sent the big man tumbling down the ramp. With Rowan lined up, Reigns took off for a supersized Spear and was met headlong by a big boot from Harper, sporting a metal tee of his own to go with Rowan’s and an eerie, ear-to-ear grin as he fed Reigns into an Iron Claw from Rowan that put The Big Dog away.

WWE Champion Kofi Kingston def. Randy Orton

Kingston is still WWE Champion, having survived a match in which he seemingly overcame each shortcoming Orton ascribed to him, one by one. After breaking an RKO with a foot on the ropes, Kingston found himself square in the sights of The Viper’s dreaded punt — the rarely-used maneuver that Orton only reserves for his most persistent of foes.

Sasha Banks def. Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch via Disqualification

Advertising

Becky rained blows on Sasha; The Boss reciprocated; Becky was left in disbelief at Banks’ resistance, and Sasha screamed in frustration that Lynch refused to stay down. The chair came into play thanks to an Eddie Guerrero homage by Banks that only netted her a two-count but ended with Lynch laying out the ref to net a disqualification.

Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura def. The Miz

Miz’s bid for a record-tying ninth reign ended in disappointment, as The King of Strong Style held off an impressive effort from The A-Lister to keep the prize in his unorthodox clutches.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross def. Fire & Desire

The Twisted Sister was a key player in every sense of the term during her and Alexa Bliss’ successful defense of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships against Fire & Desire. Nikki got involved in the mind games early on with a wild-eyed hip-swivel in the direction of Mandy Rose and sealed the match when a chaotic confluence of events all but took Bliss out of the running.

The Revival def. The New Day to become the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions

When Big E was downed by a Shatter Machine outside the ring, Woods’ fate was all but sealed. He valiantly threw hands as much as he could, but Xavier was dropped by a Shatter Machine of his own before submitting to a figure-four kneebar from Dawson — a maneuver specifically designed to damage Woods’ banged-up knee.

SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley def. Charlotte Flair

Bayley, all but done for, was draped over the bottom turnbuckle after nearly 10 minutes of straight, unanswered offense from the nine-time Women’s Champion. The only reason Charlotte had to pause her continued onslaught was because the referee pulled her away, lest The Queen brawl her way into a disqualification. And Bayley used the confusion to her advantage, exposing the bottom turnbuckle by removing the pad and shoving Charlotte face-first into it when the ref finally moved aside.

RUN BAYLEY RUN!!! The #SDLive #WomenChampion @itsBayleyWWE is BUSTING out of Charlotte, NC after taking advantage of the exposed turnbuckle and retaining her gold. #WWEClash pic.twitter.com/hGXmIgjEiF — WWE (@WWE) September 15, 2019

Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode def. Seth Rollins & Braun Strowman to become the new Raw Tag Team Champions

The title fight came down to Rollins and Roode when The Glorious One positioned The Beastslayer for the Glorious DDT. That’s when Strowman made his move, charging Roode into Rollins and sending himself straight over the top rope courtesy of a pinpoint high-low from Ziggler. With Strowman dispatched and Rollins woozy, Roode pounced, spiking The Beastslayer with the Glorious DDT to win the titles, much to the visible dismay of The Monster Among Men.

United States Champion AJ Styles def. Cedric Alexander

AJ wisely zoned in on Cedric’s legs, mangling them in the Calf Crusher and salting the wound with blistering kicks to the back of the former Cruiserweight’s shins. Cedric had enough in the tank to rock Styles with an elbow over the ropes, but The Phenomenal One quickly dashed the North Carolina native’s hopes of a miracle win with a one-two punch of a Phenomenal Forearm and Styles Clash.

WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak def. Humberto Carrillo and Lince Dorado

The combined efforts of Humberto Carrillo and Lince Dorado weren’t enough to wrest the WWE Cruiserweight Championship away from Drew Gulak at WWE Clash of Champions Kickoff.