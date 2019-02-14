WWE legend Christian reveals why Becky Lynch is out of WrestleMania

Becky Lynch’s actions of attacking Stephanie McMahon and Triple H – both WWE officials now did not go down well with the Chairman Vince McMahon. Accusing ‘The Man’ of having a bad attitude Vince suspended Becky for 60 days. Keeping that in mind, as per Vince’s decision, Charlotte Flair will replace ‘The Man’ in her scheduled Raw Women’s Championship Match against Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania.

Advertising

“You’re not The Man, I’m The Man,” The Chairman declared before throwing down a 60-day suspension for Lynch that expires five days after WrestleMania.

However, former WWE legend Christian belives that is a calculated and well thought move by the WWE. “To me, at this point in time, Becky is one of the most intriguing characters in the entire business,” Christian was quoted as saying by The Daily Star.

“So it’s part of a process of getting fan interest in the show. At WrestleMania, they’re doing a great job on that.”

Praising Becky for he recent success he said, “I think she’s doing her best work. And she has a tonne of confidence. When you have that, you can go out there and do no wrong.

“That changes you as a performer for the better and I think you’re seeing that with her right now.”

Advertising

WrestleMania 35 will be held at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium on April 7.