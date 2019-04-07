Toggle Menu
WATCH: WWE Legend Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart attacked at Hall of Fame Ceremony before Wrestlemania

WWE Legend Bret 'The Hitman' Hart was attacked at WWE Hall of Fame ceremony at Barclays Center in New York on Saturday night, a day before Wrestlemania 35.

Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart was attacked during Hall of Fame Ceremony. (Source: WWE)

WWE Legend Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart was attacked at WWE Hall of Fame ceremony at Barclays Center in New York on Saturday night, a day before Wrestlemania 35. As per the authorities, a man from Nebraska charged into the WWE ring and tackled the wrestling legend when he was giving his speech while accepting the award in behalf of The Hart Foundation tag-team.

As per reports, the police has arrested the attacker, who reportedly got away with punching the 61-year-old before he was mobbed down by WWE personnel around the ring.

The suspect was later identified as Zachary Madsen and was taken to NYPD’s78th Precinct in Brooklyn. He was also charged with two counts of assault and trespassing. The reports suggest that the attacker caused minor injuries to Bret Hart, and also injured a security guard in the ensuing melee.

CBSSports reports that the WWE Legend was saved by current wrestling stars Shane McMahon, Xavier Woods, Tyson Kidd, Curtis Axel, and Ronda Rousey’s husband Travis Browne.

Natalya, daughter of Bret Hart’s former tag team partner, Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart, was on the stage when the attack took place. Speaking on Twitter after the incident, she wrote: “I’m so proud of my uncle @BretHart tonight during our HOF ceremony. Bret is a cancer survivor, a stroke survivor and one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. He didn’t deserve to be attacked or have his moment or my dad ’s diminished. We got it back on track. Thank you, guys.”

Meanwhile, former faction D-Generation X was also honoured at the ceremony, along with Torrie Wilson, Harlem Heat, Brutus Beefcake, and Honky Tonk Man.

