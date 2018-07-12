‘Monster Among Men’ Braun Strowman to visit India in July

Mr. Money in the Bank Braun Strowman is coming to India. Mr. Money in the Bank Braun Strowman is coming to India.

WWE superstar Braun Strowman is set to visit India again in July. According to a WWE press release, the Money in the Bank winner, who defeated Kane at a WWE live event in New Delhi in December last year, will return to the country and will indulge in a wide range of promotional activities in the country. He will be traveling to India straight after facing off against Kevin Owens in a steel cage match at Extreme Rules pay-per-view. “After the overwhelming love I received from my fans in India, I’m excited to be coming back for more. Brace yourself WWE Universe India. The Monster is coming,” Strowman said in the release.

Here is everything you need to know about Braun Strowman’s visit:

When will Braun Strowman come to India?

Braun Strowman will be travelling to India from Thursday, July 19 to Sunday, July 22.

Where will Braun Strowman travel in India?

Braun Strowman will meet with Indian fans on Thursday, July 19 and July 20 in Mumbai. He will then later travel to Hyderabad on Saturday, July 21.

What will Braun Strowman do in India?

Braun Strowman will make an appearance with one of the biggest stars of Indian entertainment, the name of whom has not yet been revealed by WWE. He will also make a special appearance on Indian television show WWE Sunday Dhamaal on Sunday, July 22. Strowman will also meet young athletes from the Special Olympics International, contest winners, and children’s hospital patients. The Monster will also address the WWE’s talent recruitment strategy to find more talent from the country.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd