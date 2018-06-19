WWE announce Australia tour, Undertaker to face Triple H in main event at MCG

WWE icon Triple H is set to face the Deadman again. (Source: WWE) WWE icon Triple H is set to face the Deadman again. (Source: WWE)

WWE is all set to create history towards the end of this year after announcing that it will host the first Pay Per View event in Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in October. The historic occasion deemed as the ‘WWE Super Show-Down’, will witness a battle of epic proportions when The Undertaker will face Triple H for the first time since WrestleMania 28. Shawn Michaels, John Cena, Ronda Rousey and The Big Show are some of the other big names who will be featuring in this show. WWE last toured Australia in 2002 where it hosted the ‘Global Warning’ event.

WWE icon Triple H is set to face the Deadman again and reflecting on the upcoming fight, the Game said, “It has been six long years since one of the greatest rivalries in WWE history was said to be dead and buried. But legends never die.”

“The Undertaker and I have some unfinished business. At WWE super Show-Down The Undertaker will once again know why I am The Cerebral Assassin. And Undertaker I promise you this is no game,” Triple H warned.

Meanwhile, WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon said,”WWE Super Show-Down will be an epic event. Our partnership with Paul Dainty reflects our ongoing commitment to the market and provides an opportunity to deliver an event of this magnitude.”

On Saturday, October 6th, @WWE brings the Super Show-Down to the @MCG in Melbourne, Australia … the largest live event. EVER. And on that night…

It’s #TheGame vs. #TheDeadman

One final time.

One final match. #GetReady for THE show down. #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/Rek0kL2aZ3 — Triple H (@TripleH) 16 June 2018

Other superstars who are set to make an appearance on the show are AJ Styles, Charlotte Flair, Daniel Bryan, The Miz, Shane McMahon, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Nia Jax, Sasha Banks, Alexa Bliss, Bray Wyatt, Australian tag team Billie Kay & Peyton Royce and several others.

