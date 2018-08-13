WWE spins Aleister Black’s real-life injury into reel-life mystery attack

Aleister Black will not be a part of NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4. (Source: WWE) Aleister Black will not be a part of NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4. (Source: WWE)

WWE NXT superstar Aleister Black was booked an attack angle to cover up his groin injury. Black, who was found laid out and unconscious after NXT went off air on Wednesday night, will miss NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4. However, the parking lot attack angle was made to cover up Black’s injury which occurred at a recent house show. A persistent groin injury problem flared up and Black had to undergo surgery. Since he is yet to recover after undergoing the knife, the Dutch superstar has pulled out of NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 main event. According to reports, the injury will not force the former champion out of action for a long period of time. WWE are yet to disclose any further information.

Aleister Black was earlier set to battle Johnny Gargano and NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa in a Triple Threat Match with for the Championship belt on August 18. As far as the attack in the parking lot is concerned the guilty is yet to be apprehended. NXT General Manager William Regal confirmed Black’s absence but is yet to announce a replacement.

“Unfortunately, I’ve just talked to the doctors and Aleister Black has sustained substantial injuries and will no longer be in the main event at TakeOver: Brooklyn. I’m investigating everything I can about this and while Aleister is no longer standing, two men are. So in the main event for the NXT Championship at TakeOver: Brooklyn, it will be Johnny Gargano versus Tomasso Ciampa in a Last Man Standing Match,” Regal said.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd