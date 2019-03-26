WWE: WrestleMania to get its first-ever women’s main event

WrestleMania 35 will witness history when Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair step into the ring in New Jersey for WWE Raw Women’s Championship title. It will be the first-time in WWE history that a women’s match will be the main event at the biggest night for the sport. WrestleMania is scheduled to be held at the MetLife Stadium on April 7.

Ronda Rousey, the reigning Raw Women’s Champion, is also an Olympic medalist, first female UFC Champion and the first woman to be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.

Charlotte Flair is a seven-time WWE champion, a former Division 1 volleyball player, philanthropist and author. She is the daughter of two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair.

Becky Lynch is the 2019 Women’s Royal Rumble winner, a two-time SmackDown Women’s Champion and was named Wrestler of the Year by Sports Illustrated in 2018. She was also the first woman ever to top ESPN’s WWE Power Rankings.

At WrestleMania 32 in 2016, WWE re-branded the the Women’s Division and unveiled a new Women’s Championship title. Since then, the women’s evolution has placed a greater spotlight on WWE’s female Superstars, including more prominent storylines and deeper character development that showcases their athleticism, charisma and star power.

Last October, WWE held it’s first-ever all-women’s pay-per-view event, Evolution, in front of a sold-out crowd.