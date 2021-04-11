WWE WrestleMania 37 2021, Night 1 Live Streaming Updates: Crowds return in amazing spectacle

WWE WrestleMania 37 2021, Night 1 Live Streaming, Results and Updates: (Source: WWE)

WWE WrestleMania 37 2021, Night 1 Live Streaming, Results and Updates: On WrestleMania Night 1, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley will take on Drew McIntyre in the opening match of WrestleMania Night 1. Nevertheless, the reign isn’t without opposition, as McIntyre immediately set his sights on Lashley with the purpose of reclaiming his gold and becoming a three-time WWE Champion on The Grandest Stage of Them All. At WWE Elimination Chamber, McIntyre survived five elite Raw Superstars and the career-altering structure to continue his dominant reign as WWE Champion. His celebration was cut short, however, when Lashley suddenly unleashed a fierce post-match beatdown and paved the way for The Miz to cash-in the Money in the Bank contract and steal the gold away. Eight days later, The All-Mighty conquered The A-Lister.

Among other matches, SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks battles Bianca Belair. This is one of WrestleMania 37’s marquee bouts that has “show stealer” written all over it, as Sasha Banks will put her title on the line against Bianca Belair in the main event of WrestleMania Night 1.

