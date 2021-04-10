WWE WrestleMania 37 2021 Live Streaming: Date and time in India, TV channels, when and where to watch

WWE WrestleMania 37 2021 Live Streaming, date and time: WWE always plans a few big matches for this show and this PPV is no exception. (Photo Source: wwe.com)

The Showcase of the Immortals. The Show of Shows. The Grandest Stage of Them All. By any name, WrestleMania is, simply put, WWE’s biggest event of the year.

This year’s edition will be no exception, featuring Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan in a Triple Threat Match.

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre, SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair are among the other battles.

With such a monumental card featuring such big names and equally enthralling fights on the match card, it’s time for you to know all about the upcoming Wrestlemania. Check out all the details below:

MATCH CARD ANNOUNCED SO FAR:

SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre

Raw Tag Team Champion The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos

Bad Bunny & Damian Priest vs. The Miz & John Morrison

Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon (Steel Cage Match)

Naomi & Lana vs. Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke vs. The Riott Squad vs. Natalya & Tamina vs. Carmella & Billie Kay – Tag Team Turmoil

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan – Triple Threat Match

The Fiend vs. Randy Orton

Raw Women’s Champion Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley

United States Champion Riddle vs. Sheamus

Intercontinental Champion Big E vs. Apollo Crews (Nigerian Drum Fight)

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn

When will WWE WrestleMania 37, 2021 take place?

WWE WrestleMania 37, 2021 will take place on the coming weekend, April 11-12, 2021.

Where is WrestleMania 37, 2021 taking place?

WWE WrestleMania 37, 2021 is taking place at Raymond James Stadium, recent host of the SuperBowl, Tampa Florida.

What time does WrestleMania 37, 2021 begin?

WrestleMania 37, 2021 begins at 04:30 AM IST on the broadcasting channel on both days.

Which TV channel will telecast WrestleMania 37, 2021 Live?

WWE WrestleMania 37, 2021 will be broadcast live on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1HD in English Commentary and Ten 3/3HD in Hindi Commentary.

How do I live stream WrestleMania 37, 2021 Live?

WrestleMania 37, 2021 will be live-streamed on the WWE app, and website. You can also track live streaming and updates of the WWE WrestleMania 2021 on indianexpress.com.