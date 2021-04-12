WWE Wrestlemania 37 2021 Day 2 Results: The Fiend’ unreal entrance, bizarre finish vs Orton; Reigns retains

WWE Wrestlemania 37 2021 Day 2 Results: The Fiend sought to finally get payback against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37 once and for all after a tumultuous five-year saga.

But in one of the most bizarre encounters in WWE history, Alexa Bliss stunningly cost The Fiend his opportunity for retribution.

Transforming back into the previous visage of The Fiend — the one recognizable to the WWE Universe before Orton set him ablaze at WWE TLC — The Legend Killer’s rival emerged from a sinister, gigantic Jack-in-the-Box wound by Bliss.

From the word go, The Fiend overwhelmed an aghast Orton, while even three hanging DDTs by The Viper seemingly had no effect on The Fiend, who refused to stay down in Michael Myers-esque fashion. What was also heartwarming to see was the tribute by The Fiend to the late Luke Harper.

The Fiend paying tribute to Luke Harper you gotta love it YEAHYEAHYEAHYEAH!!! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/FNk31I4rlE — DRADA LEE (@2Sweet4Lyfe) April 12, 2021

However, The Fiend planted Orton with Sister Abigail, only for Bliss to remerge atop the bizarre box in a completely different form, with a disgusting black ooze running down her face.

With The Fiend’s attention occupied, Orton recovered to drop him with an RKO for the pin.

Roman Retains Universal Title

The Tribal Chief still runs SmackDown and this was re-emphasized when he emerged victorious in the Triple Threat match between Daniel Bryan, and Edge. All three superstars pushed each other to the hilt with steel steps and tables. Even the crowd was heavily involved, booing Reigns but the champion was equal to it. Towards the end an interference by Jey Uso turned the tide in favour of Reigns, who ended the match with an emphatic win.

THE BIG DOG HAS DONE IT AGAIN!!!!!! Roman Reigns pins Edge and Daniel Bryan at the same time to retain the Universal Championship! #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/AaO75aQfTt — Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) April 12, 2021

Sheamus def. Riddle to capture the United States Championship

After a more than two-year title drought, Sheamus captured his third United States Championship at WrestleMania, overpowering the red-hot Riddle in a grueling slugfest that will leave both Superstars feeling the effects for weeks.

Apollo Crews def. Big E

Thanks to Dabba Kato, Apollo Crews secured a victory and is the New Intercontinental Champion. WWE is reportedly giving a former Raw Underground star a repackaging in Dabba Kato. According to dirt sheets, his new name is now Commander Azeez.

Other Results-

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax def. Natalya & Tamina

Kevin Owens def. Sami Zayn