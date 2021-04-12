WWE WrestleMania 37 2021, Day 2 Live Streaming & Updates: Massive return expected

WWE WrestleMania 37 2021, Day 2 Live Streaming, Updates: (Source: WWE)

WWE WrestleMania 37 2021, Day 2 Live Streaming, Results, and Updates: Tonight WWE Hall of Famer and 2021 Royal Rumble winner Edge chose Roman Reigns, but Daniel Bryan has also worked his way into the main event of WrestleMania. The ongoing mind games between Randy Orton and Alexa Bliss will finally culminate when The Viper meets The Fiend on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Night 2 Match Card:-

Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan – Triple Threat Match

The Fiend vs. Randy Orton

Raw Women’s Champion Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley

United States Champion Riddle vs. Sheamus

Intercontinental Champion Big E vs. Apollo Crews (Nigerian Drum Fight)

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn