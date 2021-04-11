WWE WrestleMania 37 2021, Day 1 Live Updates: Bobby Lashley retains

WWE WrestleMania 37 2021, Day 1 Live Streaming, Results and Updates: On WrestleMania Night 1, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley will take on Drew McIntyre in the opening match of WrestleMania Night 1. Nevertheless, the reign isn’t without opposition, as McIntyre immediately set his sights on Lashley with the purpose of reclaiming his gold and becoming a three-time WWE Champion on The Grandest Stage of Them All. At WWE Elimination Chamber, McIntyre survived five elite Raw Superstars and the career-altering structure to continue his dominant reign as WWE Champion. His celebration was cut short, however, when Lashley suddenly unleashed a fierce post-match beatdown and paved the way for The Miz to cash-in the Money in the Bank contract and steal the gold away. Eight days later, The All-Mighty conquered The A-Lister.
Among other matches, SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks battles Bianca Belair. This is one of WrestleMania 37’s marquee bouts that has “show stealer” written all over it, as Sasha Banks will put her title on the line against Bianca Belair in the main event of WrestleMania Night 1.
The distraction by MVP was the turning point and Lashley takes advantage. McIntyre passes out to the Hurt Lock. Remember, Drew did not tap out, he passed out. what a good match for two guys who definitely deserve the spotlight! great opener! They seemed to be off sync for lots of that match but I can’t blame that on them because their match got delayed 40 minutes because of the weather. They were probably flustered as hell but pulled through and got the crowd into it. That was an epic opener.
And then Drew goes high-flying into his opponent-
McIntyre's Entrance ---
There are few fans that aren’t wearing their mask or are pulling them down for long periods of time. Florida is not doing well COVID wise, so even attending that event is a huge risk. The LEAST you can do is wear your mask.
The weather has cleared up and we are ready to rock. Here comes the challenger...
As rain continues to pour, Big E continues to entertain.
It's raining bad now. Let's see how quick this passes
You have to feel terrible for the talent right now. Wait for over a year to get in front of fans. The fans are in the building, the ring is empty...and they have to riff backstage while waiting on the weather clearing up. Everyone is cutting the best promos of their careers on basically zero notice and it's REALLY quite illuminating.
This is really emotional
Wrestlemania 37 is happening! After months of buildup and anticipation, several weeks of dedicated storytelling and multiple days of pro wrestling from every promotion able to run a show, WrestleMania 37 has finally arrived. Stay tuned for live updates