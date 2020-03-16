WrestleMania 36 in doubt amid coronavirus crisis

WrestleMania 36 is scheduled for April 5 in Tampa, Florida. WrestleMania 36 is scheduled for April 5 in Tampa, Florida.

WrestleMania 36 may get canceled because the coronavirus is not going away anytime soon and with each passing day continues to cause alarm.

World Wrestling Entertainment’s 36th annual WrestleMania, is, as of now, scheduled for April 5 in Tampa, Florida.

But with WHO declaring it as a pandemic and the Center Of Disease Control (CDC) laying out guidelines it does seem like Wrestlemania 36 could be shelved for now.

The CDC have recommended that no gatherings take place over 50 people for the next 8 weeks. This includes sporting events, concerts, and any other larger gatherings or events.

Florida, which is supposed to be the host has also reported the sixth-highest positive cases of COVID-19 in USA. Hence, it does seem like WWE will be left with very little option.

In a statement released last Thursday, the company had said: WWE issued the following statement this past Thursday:

“While we remain committed to hosting WrestleMania at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, April 5, we are putting contingency plans in place in the event that it is cancelled by government officials, civil authorities and/or local venues.”

Wrestlemania has several marquee matches in store.

After winning the 2020 Men’s Royal Rumble Match, Drew McIntyre waste little time choosing to face The Beast on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Also at WrestleMania, it will be the ultimate battle of ‘Spears’ as the two-time Universal Champion Goldberg will go head-to-head with Roman Reigns.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd