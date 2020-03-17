Follow Us:
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
COVID-19

WrestleMania 36 to go ahead without fans due to coronavirus

WrestleMania becomes the latest event to be significantly altered in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

By: Sports Desk | Published: March 17, 2020 3:01:04 pm
wwe, wrestlemania, wrestlemania 2020, wrestlemania 2020 venue, wrestlemania coronavirus, wwe coronavirus, wrestlemania 2020 date and time, wrestlemania 2020 rumors, wrestlemania 36, wrestlemania 36 venue, wwe news WrestleMania 36 will be held in an empty arena. (Twitter/WWE)

WWE’s highly-anticipated WrestleMania 36 will not be held in front of fans in Tampa Florida due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. The event is closed to the public but will be available on pay-per-view.

Thousands of pro wrestling fans were expected to descend at the Raymond James Stadium in Florida on April 5 for the event. Now, it will be held at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando with only essential personnel.

In a statement released the company said: “In coordination with local partners and government officials, WrestleMania and all related events in Tampa Bay will not take place. However, WrestleMania will still stream live on Sunday, April 5 at 7 pm ET on WWE Network and be available on pay-per-view. Only essential personnel will be on the closed set at WWE’s training facility in Orlando, Florida to produce WrestleMania.”

Last year, more than 82,000 fans from over 60 countries were present at the grandest stage of them all in New Jersey for WrestleMania 35.

This time fans will still be able to watch WrestleMania 36 from their homes on the WWE Network.

Superstars like John Cena, Undertaker, Goldberg, Charlotte, and Becky Lynch are among the few of the top names advertised to be part of this year’s event.

