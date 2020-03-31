WWE WrestleMania 36 2020 Live Streaming: Date and time in India, tv channel, when and where to watch

WWE WrestleMania 36 2020 Live Streaming: WWE always plans a few big matches for this show and this PPV is no exception. (Source: wwe.com) WWE WrestleMania 36 2020 Live Streaming: WWE always plans a few big matches for this show and this PPV is no exception. (Source: wwe.com)

WWE WrestleMania 36 2020 Live Streaming: With sports taking a backseat due to the steep rise in the coronavirus cases worldwide, fans are eagerly waiting for WWE’s grandest show WrestleMania, the only popular sporting event taking place amidst the pandemic. Adding more grandeur, WWE has decided that the 36th edition of the annual pay-per-view event will be a two-day event with former NFL player Rob Gronkowski hosting the show.

The only thing that will be missing from the show this time will be the fans, as the industry has shifted the venue from Tampa’s Buccaneers Stadium to WWE training facility in Orlando.

When will WWE WrestleMania 36, 2020 take place?

WWE WrestleMania 36, 2020 will take place on the coming weekend, April 4-5, 2020.

Where is WWE WrestleMania 36 2020 taking place?

WWE WrestleMania 36 2020 is taking place at the WWE training facility in Orlando.

What time does the WWE WrestleMania 36 2020 begin?

WWE WrestleMania 36 2020 begins at 10:30 PM IST on the broadcasting channel.

Which TV channel will telecast WWE WrestleMania 36 2020 Live?

WWE WrestleMania 36 2020 will be broadcast live on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1HD in English Commentary and Ten 3/3HD in Hindi Commentary.

How do I live stream WWE WrestleMania 2020 Live?

WWE WrestleMania 2020 will be live-streamed on WWE app, and website. You can also track live streaming and updates of the WWE WrestleMania 2020 on indianexpress.com.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd