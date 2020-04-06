WWE WrestleMania 36 2020 Live Updates: On day 2, Rhea Ripley Vs Charlotte to begin

WWE WrestleMania 36 2020 Day 2 Live Streaming, Results: When the entire sporting world has come to a stop due to the coronavirus outbreak, WWE is providing a respite to its fans in a unique Wrestlemania event in history, which enters its second day today. In an epic match on Day 1, the Undertaker and AJ Styles battled in a boneyard match. The Undertaker won, by literally burying Styles live.
Today, in the second part of the show, it will be “you can’t see me” against John Cena, who will return to The Showcase of the Immortals for what promises to be an incredible showdown against “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt. Wrestlemania is being shot in the empty WWE Performance Center in Orlando.
The lack of a crowd really forces the wrestlers and refs to pick up their smack talk game and this is a very angry, noisy match. Solid opening though. However, Ripley screams in pain, as Flair dissects her left leg.
Rhea gets a near fall on Charlotte. Byron says "we almost saw an upset!" Upset?! Rhea's the champion! And she has a pinfall victory over Charlotte already. She also hits her the Riptide finisher moments later! Flair just kicks out! That was close...
NXT Women's Championship match on the line at the showcase of the immortals. Rhea Ripley vs Charlotte Flair is opening WrestleMania! It is a bit surprising that this is opening match, Rhea's also got a cool Dragonball-inspired gear.
Liv Morgan defeats Natalya! Morgan pins Natalya after a cool sequence of both women attempt roll-ups, as she locks both of Nattie’s legs together and scores the pinfall!
Here’s the card for tonight-
1. Natalya vs Liv Morgan - Singles match
2. Aleister Black vs Bobby Lashley - Singles match
3. The Street Profits (c) vs Austin Theory and Angel Garza - Tag team match for the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship
4. Otis vs Dolph Ziggler - Singles match
5. Rhea Ripley (c) vs Charlotte Flair - Singles match for the NXT Women’s Championship
6. John Cena vs ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt - Firefly Fun House match
7. Edge vs Randy Orton - Last Man Standing match
8. Bayley (c) vs Lacey Evans vs Sasha Banks vs Naomi vs Tamina - Fatal 5-Way Elimination match for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship
9. Brock Lesnar (c) vs Drew McIntyre - Singles match for the WWE Championship
Which match do you think will steal the show tonight? I am thinking it will be the firefly funhouse. Which match do you think will steal the show out of all the matches over the 2-day event? We also hope Drew will finally get his belt!
A mere 24 hours later, it's again time to watch WrestleMania 36 live streams online! Night 2 of the showcase of the immortals is here, and we're surprised how excited we are after night 1. Even with all the social distancing and quarantines being done to stop COVID-19 from spreading, nothing can stop Vince McMahon from putting on a WrestleMania. Stay tuned for live updates.