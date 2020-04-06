WWE WrestleMania 36 2020 Live Updates: On day 2, Rhea Ripley Vs Charlotte to begin

WWE WrestleMania 36 2020 Day 2 Live Streaming, Results: John Cena battles“The Fiend” inside the Firefly Fun House. (Source: wwe.com) WWE WrestleMania 36 2020 Day 2 Live Streaming, Results: John Cena battles“The Fiend” inside the Firefly Fun House. (Source: wwe.com)

WWE WrestleMania 36 2020 Day 2 Live Streaming, Results: When the entire sporting world has come to a stop due to the coronavirus outbreak, WWE is providing a respite to its fans in a unique Wrestlemania event in history, which enters its second day today. In an epic match on Day 1, the Undertaker and AJ Styles battled in a boneyard match. The Undertaker won, by literally burying Styles live.

Today, in the second part of the show, it will be “you can’t see me” against John Cena, who will return to The Showcase of the Immortals for what promises to be an incredible showdown against “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt. Wrestlemania is being shot in the empty WWE Performance Center in Orlando.