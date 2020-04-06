Follow Us:
WWE WrestleMania 36 2020 Live Streaming, Results & Updates: In Part 2, John Cena faces “The Fiend”

WWE WrestleMania 36 2020 Day 2 Live Streaming, Results: John Cena takes on Bray Wyatt as Wrestlemania enters Day 2 at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

By: Sports Desk | Published: April 6, 2020 2:15:45 am
WWE WrestleMania 36 2020 Day 2 Live Streaming, Results: John Cena battles“The Fiend” inside the Firefly Fun House. (Source: wwe.com)

WWE WrestleMania 36 2020 Day 2 Live Streaming, Results: When the entire sporting world has come to a stop due to the coronavirus outbreak, WWE is providing a respite to its fans in a unique Wrestlemania event in history, which enters its second day today. In an epic match on Day 1, the Undertaker and AJ Styles battled in a boneyard match. The Undertaker won, by literally burying Styles live.

Today, in the second part of the show, it will be “you can’t see me” against John Cena, who will return to The Showcase of the Immortals for what promises to be an incredible showdown against “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt. Wrestlemania is being shot in the empty WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

WWE WrestleMania 36 2020 Day 2 Live Results & Updates:

John Cena is set to return to The Showcase of the Immortals for what promises to be an incredible showdown against “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt. The WWE Universe has witnessed Cena compete in a slew of classic WrestleMania matchups against some of the squared-circle’s most iconic Superstars, from The Undertaker to Triple H to Shawn Michaels to The Rock. But, just when it seemed as if the 16-time World Champion may have fought his final battle on The Grandest Stage of Them All, HE was there to pull him back in.

