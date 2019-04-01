Best WrestleMania matches: Streak vs Career, John Cena vs The Rock and other memorable matches

The biggest WWE show of the year – WrestleMania 35 – is just one week away, and this time the Grandest Stage of Them All will be set up at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. For the first time in WWE history, there will be a women’s title match that will headline the pay-per-view. It will be Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey defending her title against The Man Becky Lynch and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte.

That match is already in the history books – but before the fans get to watch it, here is a little blast from the past. Take a look at some of the best matches in WrestleMania history:

Hulk Hogan vs Andre the Giant (WrestleMania 3)

One of the earliest spectacles that lifted WrestleMania pay-per-view to the top pedestal was when Hulk Hogan faced off against Andre The Giant at WrestleMania 3. As per the story line, Andre was Hogan’s best friend, who was seen getting jealous of all the attention the WWF champion was hogging at the time. This led to the feud between the two superstars at the Grandest Stage of Them All. In a fight which was completely dominated by the 7 foot tall man, Hogan produced one of the most iconic moments in WWE history, when he lifted Andre the Giant to plant him down on the mat. No one thought the 240-odd pound wrestler could do that. Eventually, he delivered a leg drop to earn the win and retain his title.

John Cena vs Rock (WrestleMania 28, WrestleMania 29)

The match between John Cena and The Rock at WrestleMania 28 was billed as the clash of two generations of superstars – a “Once in a Lifetime” collision. It was literally announced a year before it ever happened, and was given the main event slot. Cena declared it as the “biggest match of his life”. And he lost. Cena tried to go for a ‘Rock Bottom’ and a ‘People’s Elbow’ on the Rock, who turned the tables on him, delivered an “Attitude Adjustment” of his own, and took the three-pinfall win.

But the fight did not end there. The two superstars clashed again next year at WrestleMania 29, and this time it was for the WWE title. The defending Champion, The Rock, tried to deliver a Rock Bottom to Cena, who countered with an Attitude Adjustment, and went for the pinfall.

Rock vs Stone Cold (WrestleMania 17)

The Rock and Stone Cold set the record-breaking attendance at Astrodome at WrestleMania 17 with nearly 70,000 fans coming down to see the battle between the two superstars. The Rock and Stone Cold, who had been bitter rivals for over two years, collided for the title once again, in a match that brought one of the biggest twists in WWE history. Austin, who was one of the biggest adversaries of WWF Chairman Vince McMahon, received help from Mr McMahon himself in order to defeat The Rock and win the title. After the fight, as Austin celebrated the title win, he went on to shake hands with the boss. The words from commentator Jim Ross have been etched in WWE history – “Stone Cold is shaking hands with the Satan himself!”

Shawn Michaels vs Razor Ramon – Ladder match

The ladder match against Razor Ramon at WrestleMania 10 was the fight that earned Shawn Michaels the nickname “Mr WrestleMania”. It was the first time a ladder match took place at WrestleMania. The two superstars fought for the undisputed Intercontinental Championship. The match saw the two wrestlers giving a performance of a lifetime and for the first time in WWF history, the ladder was used as a weapon. Michaels had walked out to the ring with his bodyguard, Diesel, who tried to use every method in the book to put his boss in advantage. But the referee, at one pointed, spotted Diesel’s intervention and ordered him to leave. Eventually, it was Razor Ramon who emerged victorious, after numerous back and forth attempts of climbing the ladder from both the wrestlers.

The Undertaker vs Shawn Michaels – Streak vs Career

Ask any modern WWE fan, and they would name the Streak vs Career match between The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels as their favourite of all time. After Michaels, known as Mr WrestleMania, ended his best friend Ric Flair’s career at WrestleMania 24, he declared that the only thing left for him to do to live up the tag is to end The Undertaker’s undefeated streak at the Show of the Shows. The two superstars had an incredible fight at WrestleMania 25, but after numerous twists and turns, Michaels lost to the Deadman. Next year, Michaels cost The Undertaker his WWE title at Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, to force him to fight against him one last time. But this time, the Undertaker asked Michaels to put his career on the line as well. Hence, the title “Streak vs Career” was given birth. The fight was as memorable as anyone can remember. The Undertaker was seen getting emotional as he went for the pinfall to end Michaels’ legendary career. When the Heart Break Kid stood in the ring with tears in his eyes, everyone at the crowd stood up to give a standing ovation, and many were seen crying as well.