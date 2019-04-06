Wrestlemania 2019 Fight card: Full list of matches at WWE Wrestlemania

The biggest WWE pay-per-view of the year Wrestlemania is set to take place early morning on Monday and some of the biggest clashes are on offer this year. The event which will take place in at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey in USA, will witness 13 confirmed fights with the main event featuring Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch for a Winner Takes All Match.

As he prepares to battle @BrockLesnar at #WrestleMania, @WWERollins opens up about his journey back to challenging for the #UniversalTitle and his REAL feelings about the current champion. https://t.co/aVQzQJDssN — WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2019

WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will defend his title against Royal Rumble winner Seth Rollins at the PPV. There will also be a huge match between Kofi Kingston against Daniel Bryan for the WWE title in a dream match at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

The following is the official list of Wrestlemania 2018 fight card but there is also huge possibility Kurt Angle’s match might feature The Undertaker or John Cena.

Here is the entire fight card of Wrestlemania 2018:

Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch (Winner Takes All Match)

WWE Champion “The New” Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston

Universal Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins

Triple H vs. Batista (No Holds Barred Match)

Shane McMahon vs. The Miz (Falls Count Anywhere Match)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bayley & Sasha Banks vs. Beth Phoenix & Natalya vs. The IIconics vs. Nia Jax & Tamina (Fatal 4-Way Match)

AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton

United States Champion Samoa Joe vs. Rey Mysterio

Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin (Kurt Angle’s Farewell Match)

WWE Wrestlemania kickoff show:

WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy vs. Tony Nese

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Alexa Bliss to host WrestleMania

WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal