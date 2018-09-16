‘It’s time for me to go home’: WWE Superstar Matt Hardy announces retirement

Woken Matt Hardy announces retirement from in-ring competition. (Source: WWE) Woken Matt Hardy announces retirement from in-ring competition. (Source: WWE)

Woken Matt Hardy on Sunday addressed the rumours regarding his future in the WWE ring and said he most likely will not be wrestling again. In a video shared from his official Twitter account, the former 9-time Tag-team Champion said that it is time for him to go home and be with his family.

“I want to take a moment to address the WWE Universe, all of the Woken Warriors, all of the Hardy Boys fans, all of the Mattitude fans, all of those who have allowed me to live my dream for so many years. This is all I wanted to do, and I have been able to do it, at the highest level for 26 years. I never forget the reactions that WWE Universe gave us at Wrestlemania 33 upon returning. It was truly one of the greatest moment of my career. Wrestlemania 34 was a great moment, winning that Andre the Giant Battle Royal and I got to bring my creation – the Ultimate Deletion to Raw in the main event slot. Lot of cool stuff I’ve got to do,” Hardy said.

[EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] It’s time for me to go home.. To be a father and a husband. I did so much more than I ever imagined I would do in this industry. Thanks for making this incredible journey with me, ladies and gentlemen. I love you all. https://t.co/xGbm8bKSQD — MATTHEW MOORE HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) 16 September 2018

He further added that he has finished all his advertised commitments with the WWE and the event in Corpus Christi, Texas on Saturday could be the final time he steps inside the WWE ring. “There has been a lot of speculation for quite a while online if I am gonna be wrestling again any longer or not. WWE folks let me fulfill all my advertised commitments. But tonight in Corpus Christi, this was the last advertised commitment I had. And, I never say never, but tonight here in Corpus Christi, is most likely, the last time you will ever see “Woken” Matt Hardy in a WWE ring,” the 2018 Andre the Giant Battle Royal winner said.

On being asked what is next for him, the 43-year-old replied: “Well, I have two young kids and a wife – it’s time for me to go. It’s time for me to go home.”

In a tweet, Hardy further expressed his gratitude to all the WWE fans for being a part of his journey. “It’s time for me to go home… To be a father and a husband. I did so much more than I ever imagined I would do in this industry. Thanks for making this incredible journey with me, ladies and gentlemen. I love you all, ” he wrote.

Hardy became a full-time member of the WWE roster in 1998 before he was released in 2005. He then returned the same year and stayed with the company till 2010. He made a comeback to the WWE after 7 years at Wrestlemania 33 in 2017 along with his brother Jeff Hardy. Throughout his career, Hardy has won the tag-team titles 9 times. He is also a former United States Champion and Cruiserweight Champion.

