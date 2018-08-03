WWE superstar Matt Hardy hints at retirement from pro-wrestling

Matt Hardy recently lost his tag-team title to the B-team. (Source: WWE) Matt Hardy recently lost his tag-team title to the B-team. (Source: WWE)

Former tag-team champion “Woken” Matt Hardy, in a tweet, has hinted he might soon be announcing his retirement from professional wrestling. In a tweet, the 43-year old wrote, “To all that supported me in the independents & OMEGA.. To the fans of Team Xtreme..To the Mattitude Followers..To the OUTSPOKEN fans who brought me back in 2005..To the people who backed me when I was REINCARNATED in pro wrestling..To the #WOKEN Warriors..THANK YOU.”

The cryptic tweet from Hardy came after he and his tag-team partner Bray Wyatt lost the opportunity to challenge for tag-team gold on Raw after suffering a defeat at the hands of The Revival. The Deleters of World had lost their tag titles to The B-team at Extreme Rules in July, and they failed to win the title back in the rematch that took place on the next Raw after the pay-per-view.

To all that supported me in the independents & OMEGA.. To the fans of Team Xtreme.. To the Mattitude Followers.. To the OUTSPOKEN fans who brought me back in 2005.. To the people who backed me when I was REINCARNATED in pro wrestling.. To the #WOKEN Warriors.. THANK YOU. pic.twitter.com/YkEILcoZh8 — #WOKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) 1 August 2018

With The Revival scoring wins over Bobby Lashley and Roman Reigns, and then defeating Wyatt and Hardy, the former NXT Champions appear to be the favourite to challenge the RawTag-team Champions Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel for the titles at the SummerSlam.

Hardy became a full-time member of the WWE roster in 1998 before he was released in 2005. He then returned the same year and stayed with the company till 2010. He made a comeback to the WWE after 7 years at Wrestlemania 33 in 2017 along with his brother Jeff Hardy. Throughout his career, Hardy has won the tag-team titles 10 times. He is also a former United States Champion and Cruiserweight Champion.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd