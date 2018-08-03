Follow Us:
Friday, August 03, 2018
WWE superstar Matt Hardy hints at retirement from pro-wrestling

After a series of defeats, Former tag-team Champion Matt Hardy, in a tweet, thanked his fans, suggesting he might be thinking of retirement.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: August 3, 2018 5:21:03 pm
WWE Matt Hardy recently lost his tag-team title to the B-team. (Source: WWE)
Former tag-team champion “Woken” Matt Hardy, in a tweet, has hinted he might soon be announcing his retirement from professional wrestling. In a tweet, the 43-year old wrote, “To all that supported me in the independents & OMEGA.. To the fans of Team Xtreme..To the Mattitude Followers..To the OUTSPOKEN fans who brought me back in 2005..To the people who backed me when I was REINCARNATED in pro wrestling..To the #WOKEN Warriors..THANK YOU.”

The cryptic tweet from Hardy came after he and his tag-team partner Bray Wyatt lost the opportunity to challenge for tag-team gold on Raw after suffering a defeat at the hands of The Revival. The Deleters of World had lost their tag titles to The B-team at Extreme Rules in July, and they failed to win the title back in the rematch that took place on the next Raw after the pay-per-view.

With The Revival scoring wins over Bobby Lashley and Roman Reigns, and then defeating Wyatt and Hardy, the former NXT Champions appear to be the favourite to challenge the RawTag-team Champions Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel for the titles at the SummerSlam.

Hardy became a full-time member of the WWE roster in 1998 before he was released in 2005. He then returned the same year and stayed with the company till 2010. He made a comeback to the WWE after 7 years at Wrestlemania 33 in 2017 along with his brother Jeff Hardy. Throughout his career, Hardy has won the tag-team titles 10 times. He is also a former United States Champion and Cruiserweight Champion.

