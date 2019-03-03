WATCH: Former WWE Champion Randy Orton shows ‘twerking’ moves in hilarious video

The 13-time WWE Champion Randy Orton is known for his moves inside the ring. Known as the Viper, Orton has a knack of coming out of nowhere and dismantling his opponents with his signature move called as the RKO. But outside the ring, Orton is known to be a family man, who likes to spend a lot of time with his wife Kim and his two children.

In a recent video that has gone viral on the social media, the Legend Killer was seen showing off his moves – but not the wrestling ones. In fact, Orton was seen twerking and dancing on a hip-hop song.

The video was uploaded by his wife Kim on her official Instagram account. Captioning the video, Kim wrote: FBF to that time when Randy Orton was trying to pop Anthony (Orton’s son) with his dance moves.”

In the video, Orton was seen dancing to the track on a basketball field, as his wife secretly captures the video from inside the room. While dancing, the pro-wrestler also showed his hilarious twerks, which prompted laughter from his wife. Upon realising that he is being captured on camera, Orton gave an embarrassed laugh.

Former WWE Champion and Orton’s partner in the faction named “Evolution”, Dave Batista took to Twitter and gave a hilarious response to the video. Over the years, many have questioned the similarity in wrestling styles between Orton and Batista. Using the same rhetoric as the basis of his response, Batista wrote: “Got all his moves from me! You’re welcome.”

Got all his moves from me! You’re welcome. https://t.co/613nJ1Kkdp — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) 2 March 2019

In the wrestling front, Orton recently faced off in the six-man Elimination Chamber match for the World title but failed to win the title. So far, he is not scheduled for a fight at the upcoming Wrestlemania pay-per-view.