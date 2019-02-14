Vince McMahon worried about WWE stars moving to AEW?

Over the past few days there has been a massive buzz in the wrestling circles about the upcoming new brand in professional wrestling All Elite Wrestling. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Vince McMahon is seriously concerened about the possibblity of his company (WWE) losing their top stars to rival companies. Reportedly McMahon is also making an extra effort to keep them happy.

The alleged move to offer Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey more money also comes on the backdrop of this.

“Ronda was always going to lose at this year’s Mania. It can always change if they talk her into staying like with Brock. You know Brock was going to leave how many times? Then they just offer him way more money. You know, Ronda’s not as about the money as Brock. Brock is a total mercenary, you know?,” Meltzer was quoted as saying.

“I think that Vince respects Brock in that way. I think now that Vince has so much money now that Brock totally gets this and has used it to his advantage.”

“The whole key on why Brock keeps getting [bigger deals from WWE] is because Vince doesn’t want to be perceived as losing his top guy to UFC.”

“That’s the same reason why we saw the Andrade push that’s why The Revival has the tag team titles. [Vince McMahon] doesn’t want that perception you know, he wants the perception that his guys don’t leave,” he added.

AEW has already signed a slew of independent stars including Kenny Omega and former WWE stars such as Chris Jericho and Neville.