Vince McMahon to return to WWE Raw on Monday to ‘shake things up’

With WWE RAW viewership continuing to drop, Vince McMahon is set to return on Monday’s post-TLC edition of RAW from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, CA. WWE announced on Saturday that McMahon is returning to the show to ‘shake things up’.

Even though WWE did not reveal what exactly McMahon’s role will be in RAW, it is speculated that the Superstar Shake-up may come a bit early. While Vince’s last RAW appearance was in July 23, he was last seen on SmackDown on October 16 in their 1000th episode.

BREAKING: This Monday night, @VinceMcMahon returns to #RAW to shake things up! — WWE (@WWE) 14 December 2018

The General Manager ElectBaron Corbin is set to face Braun Strowman at Sunday’s TLC pay-per-view. Corbin will either become the full-time General Manager or lose all General Manager powers depending on the result. Other highlight of the day includes the title match between Ronda Rousey and Nia Jax. McMahon role in Monday’s RAW could either be directly related to the match or could be announcing the winner of GM.

According to wrestlinginc.com, this week’s RAW episode drew the lowest viewers in the show’s history, just 2.194 million viewers. This week’s second and third hour were also the lowest ever second and third hours in RAW history.