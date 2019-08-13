Steve Austin reveals how Donald Trump agreed to take a ‘stunner’ during WWE appearance

US President Donald Trump has an interesting past. Before the 73-year-old entered politics he was better known as a businessman and a reality television personality. One of his most memorable apperances on World Wrestling Entertainment, and wrestler Steve Austin has revealed what went down behind one of the most remembered incidents from the event.

Trump was part of a marquee match at WrestleMania 23 against Chairman Vince McMahon. While Trump did not wrestle, he had Bobby Lashley represent him in a match against Umaga. McMahon backed the Samoan with the winner getting to shave the loser’s head. McMahon was ultimately the loser.

But what happened after the match was far more interesting, with wrestler Austin getting to deliver a ‘stunner’ to the future POTUS. In the latest episode of a radio show, the wrestler said it was all in good fun.

“Man I tell you what. No, but here’s how that went down. I was going to be the referee and it was team versus team and whoever’s team lost. The head of that team which was Vince[McMahon] and Trump were gonna have to get their head shaved. Of course you knew Donald Trump wasn’t going to get his head shaved cuz it’s pro wrestling,” ringsidenews quoted Austin as saying on the KFC Radio Show.

“Vince was gonna get shaved. So all of a sudden Vince comes to me and straight up there this is the way it happened. We’re in the back area. 90,000 people out there Ford Field and he goes ‘Steve come over here. I’m gonna see if I can get Trump take a stunner’. I said, ‘Aw bull shit’. I said, ‘ You think he will?’ He goes, ‘I know Donald he’ll he’ll do it.’ So anyways he goes ‘Donald, Come over here’ and he goes, ‘Steve this is Donald Trump.’ ‘Hey, Mr. Trump. How are you doing?’ And I met him. He goes ‘Listen I was thinking about after everything is all said and done. Steve would hit you with his finished move.’ ‘Well what is it?’ ‘Well it’s called a stunner and it kind of goes like this.’”

“And Donald Trump’s right hand guy all of a sudden goes, ‘Oh no no no no you don’t need to do that there’s a million reasons why you shouldn’t do that. And here’s why.’ But Donald said, he looked at Vince, and he goes ‘You think it’ll help the show?’ He goes ‘Oh Donald they’ll go crazy.’ So Donald Trump was was man enough to go out there and now we botched it. It was the slickest stunner that I ever delivered but I give him credit. Just from it. Whatever anyone’s opinion is that he did was cool enough and in a Showtime event like that event to go out there and be a part of the show and make people happy. I dug it.”

This was also one of the most popular videos shared by Trump’s critics during the run up to the presidential election.