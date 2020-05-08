The Undertaker speaks: Once I take the last ride, it will be something I miss

The Undertaker has loomed over the WWE landscape like a menacing shadow. (wwe.com) The Undertaker has loomed over the WWE landscape like a menacing shadow. (wwe.com)

The Undertaker’s last ride seems unthinkable destiny given he has risen time and again, but he has revealed in a tell-all documentary that the thought has crossed his mind.

“Man, I’ve been all over the world. I’ve always loved going to various countries and getting to see all those people in the arenas. The energy level is phenomenal,” said the 55-year-old legend, whose real name is Mark Calaway.

“It is so much fun because there is so much energy in the arena so you always want to go out and give it your best. Once I do take that last ride, that will be something that I miss,” he added.

The Undertaker left his gear in the ring at Wrestlemania 33. (wwe.com)

It is common knowledge that the wrestler has been extremely protective of his character and kayfabe, rarely breaking it in public. But the docu-series titled ‘The Last Ride’, which has been more than three years in the making, follows him and brings us never seen footage from behind the scenes.

The wrestler also reveals the journey wasn’t always pleasant being the Deadman.

“It was really strange because obviously everyone knows I have been very protective of The Undertaker character, what’s seen and what isn’t seen. So it was very strange and initially uncomfortable for me having camera crews following me around,” he said.

The Undertaker talks to Triple H backstage. (wwe.com)

“As we went through this I became more comfortable with it and obviously allowed more access into everything, which I’m so glad that we were able to do because I think this docuseries is going to blow people away,” he said.

“I think they are going to be shocked [at] the contrast between The Undertaker and Mark Calaway. They are going to see a stark difference in the two and probably a good reason why I kept them separate for so long,” he said.

Given the documentary comes soon after the series The Last Dance, based on basketball legend Michael Jordan, Calaway admits that comparisons were unavoidable.

“Actually I’m watching that one as well. There are comparisons but I think the difference is we are getting to a point looking at whether I’m going to wind down and they are talking about, more or less, the last years that the Bulls were together under their three-peat championship,” he said.

“There are obviously some similarities but I think The Last Ride is a little more personal, more on a personal level, but equally as intriguing and interesting,” Calaway said.

