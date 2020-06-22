Legends never die: Tributes pour in after The Undertaker retires from WWE

The Undertaker with The Rock. (Source: WWE) The Undertaker with The Rock. (Source: WWE)

The Undertaker, on Sunday, revealed in the finale of ‘The Last Ride’ that he had no intention of stepping back inside of a WWE ring, effectively retiring from professional wrestling.

For three decades, The Deadman loomed over the WWE landscape like a menacing shadow, spelling out doom for those who dare cross him. Imbued with seemingly mystical abilities and preternatural in-ring skill, The Phenom is a WWE great in a class by himself.

First introduced in the 1990’s Survivor Series, The Phenom debuted as the final member of Ted DiBiase’s “Million Dollar Team.” It wasn’t long before he began to battle with Hulk Hogan, then at the top of the food chain in WWE. This clash set the tone for Undertaker’s dominant career. No one was too big, and no one was safe from his gloved grip.

His enviable record at Wrestlemania (25-2) is another feather in his cap and his streak, which at one point stretched to 21-0 before Brock Lesnar broke it, served as an immense attraction for Mania over two decades.

However, Taker’s retirement news on Sunday night has sent fans into a complete meltdown as #ThankyouTaker trended top worldwide. Here are the best reactions-

For me, I’ll always remember the rivalry between The Undertaker and Mankind. One that spanned years, a ring, a Boiler Room, Buried Alive, Hell in a Cell. Those two went all in with every match. #ThankYouTaker pic.twitter.com/ErwGaZqKgQ — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) June 22, 2020

Thread of my favorite Undertaker promos #thankyoutaker pic.twitter.com/VP26TAgrph — Kyle Deemer (@penoakeo) June 21, 2020

Happy retirement #Undertaker ..my fav legend😢😢…entertainer for decades… not going to see in the ring but it’s your yard frever😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/K9HJQ6BSkM — Suhu 003 (@Suhaila84154226) June 22, 2020

For nearly 30 years, The Undertaker has entertained us when we needed entertainment. Never went to another company. He stayed loyal to the WWE. If this is truly his last match then it was the best damn way to finish off a HoF career. #TheLastRide #thankyoutaker pic.twitter.com/gs7i3kdMjC — BIG DAWG (@ItzPHSavageWolf) June 21, 2020

I’m sorry to see the end come, thank you taker for everything you gave us in 30 years. Thank you our childhood hero. #ThankYouTaker pic.twitter.com/CJmXLHXv2O — 🎭 (@MIDO3DEL_) June 21, 2020

Charisma ✔

Character ✔

Mike Performance ✔

In-Ring Performance ✔

30 years of perfection and entertainment! #ThankYouTaker ❤ pic.twitter.com/ULv14n98nO — ThefirstZiyadayman (@ziyad_JA21) June 21, 2020

My favourite wrestler of all time #ThankYouTaker pic.twitter.com/35cvMz8vof — Kira Knight (@KiraKnight80) June 21, 2020

Even the Undertaker says “Kobe” when he shoots something in the trash 🐐#ThankYouTaker pic.twitter.com/1DaEFZS7KX — Top Ball Coverage (@TopBallCoverage) June 21, 2020

When it comes to greatest to ever do it some people have their opinion. But to me @undertaker is the G.O.A.T he debuted the year I was born I’m going to be 30 in July so I’ve him for his entire career and I have tons of respect for the Deadman #ThankYouTaker pic.twitter.com/av26zkwBUS — 🇵🇷 J.Ortiz 🇵🇷 (@TrueNyrican90) June 21, 2020

#ThankYouTaker for the matches and the memories, of watching you all these years. #TheLastRide pic.twitter.com/4mvW0A72U3 — Evan (@Evan_Jon97) June 21, 2020

Every good things has to comes to an end. The Undertaker annouced his retirement 💔 30 years in this company. Thank you @undertaker for all those years of memories. A legendary career ending on a good note. #ThankYouTaker #Undertaker #WWE pic.twitter.com/0Bb5kC8Ezj — The Invincible (@SDev619) June 21, 2020

(With inputs from wwe.com)

