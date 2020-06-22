scorecardresearch
Legends never die: Tributes pour in after The Undertaker retires from WWE

The Undertaker loomed over the WWE landscape like a menacing shadow, spelling out doom for those who dare cross him.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: June 22, 2020 10:20:07 am
Undertaker, undertaker retires The Undertaker with The Rock. (Source: WWE)

The Undertaker, on Sunday, revealed in the finale of ‘The Last Ride’ that he had no intention of stepping back inside of a WWE ring, effectively retiring from professional wrestling.

For three decades, The Deadman loomed over the WWE landscape like a menacing shadow, spelling out doom for those who dare cross him. Imbued with seemingly mystical abilities and preternatural in-ring skill, The Phenom is a WWE great in a class by himself.

First introduced in the 1990’s Survivor Series, The Phenom debuted as the final member of Ted DiBiase’s “Million Dollar Team.” It wasn’t long before he began to battle with Hulk Hogan, then at the top of the food chain in WWE. This clash set the tone for Undertaker’s dominant career. No one was too big, and no one was safe from his gloved grip.

His enviable record at Wrestlemania (25-2) is another feather in his cap and his streak, which at one point stretched to 21-0 before Brock Lesnar broke it, served as an immense attraction for Mania over two decades.

However, Taker’s retirement news on Sunday night has sent fans into a complete meltdown as #ThankyouTaker trended top worldwide. Here are the best reactions-

(With inputs from wwe.com)

