Former Women’s Champion Trish Stratus to return at WWE Evolution

Trish Stratus will make a return in WWE Evolution. (Source: WWE) Trish Stratus will make a return in WWE Evolution. (Source: WWE)

The WWE on Saturday confirmed that former Women’s Champion Trish Stratus will make a stunning return to the ring in the first-ever all women’s pay-per-view WWE Evolution which is set to take place on October 28, 2018. As per the announcement, the 7-time Women’s Champ will face the current Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss.

A graphic of the display was made visible at WWE NXT Takeover: Brooklyn IV which first revealed the news. Later the rumours were officially confirmed by the professional wrestling brand.

“As if WWE Evolution, the groundbreaking all-women’s pay-per-view, wasn’t already historic enough, Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss will face seven-time Women’s Champion Trish Stratus in what is sure to be a match for the ages,” WWE said in an official statement.

“The Goddess, who is set to defend her Raw Women’s Championship against Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam, will battle the WWE Hall of Famer for the first time at the pay-per-view event set for Sunday, Oct. 28, at 7 ET/4 PT. Not only will this be Bliss and Stratus’ first match against each other, but it will also mark Stratus’ first match since competing in the first-ever Women’s Royal Rumble Match earlier this year,” the statement added.

It still remains unsure whether the match will be for the title, as Bliss will defend her title against Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam on Monday. But the graphic at NXT saw Bliss without her title, which have fans wonder if the title is set to exchange hands at the Biggest Part of the Summer.

Trish Stratus announced retirement from WWE on September 17, 2018 at Unforgiven, where she defeated nemesis Lita for the WWE 7th Women’s Championship, the most by any female athlete in WWE history. Since, then she had made sporadic appearances at WWE, the last of which came at Royal Rumble in January this year.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd