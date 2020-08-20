Triple H: WWE in times of Covid-19 ‘incredibly difficult’ for superstars

World Wrestling Federation (WWE) has kept scheduled events on-air under strict guidelines amid the devastating coronavirus outbreak. However, according to the COO (Chief Operating Officer of WWE) Paul Michael Levesque, better known by the ring name Triple H, the company has indeed faced a lot of difficulties while putting out a product but simultaneously learned a lot of lessons on the way. Levesque also opened up about the problems WWE superstars faced in such a situation.

“There is a dramatic difference between doing taped television and one or two hours of live show. Three is exponentially harder than that. The biggest difficulty for us in this time frame is just the shifting of everything. COVID has really made doing all of this exponentially harder,” he said on a conference call on Thursday morning.

“You can have good stuff written and then you are waiting to see if any of it can take place. When you have multiple brands and you have to move people around and there are numerous times where we have great plans for something and then that person has to go to a different brand (for whatever reason). The difficulty of dealing with that is pretty hard,” he added.

Triple H then spoke about the challenges faced by the superstars while performing in front of empty stands.

“As a performer, there is no bigger adrenaline rush. It’s why you do what you do. It can’t be put into words how much that means as a performer. So to go out there and create that in your mindset – the excitement and energy levels are incredibly difficult,” he told the indianexpress.com

“When I was coming up I have watched matches over the years by turning the sound off – to not have commentary and not have crowd noise, to see where people were doing different things, changing gears – all those things within the business and then watching it back with the sound on to see what drove them to do different things,” said the 14-time World Champion.

“Everything we do is for the reaction and when it is not there it changes the game dramatically. The young talent is not necessarily used to that and you spend a lot of time teaching them about that crowd and performance level and then it all changes for them. So yea that aspect it has been incredibly difficult. But I am happy where we are,” he explained.

“Now when there is no crowd you are creating that in your mind and reacting accordingly, so it’s tough. But my hat is off to everybody, including the commentary team and the entire unit,” he said before signing off.

