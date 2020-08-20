Triple H addresses Velveteen Dream’s #SpeakingOut investigation

Triple H was once again asked about The Velveteen Dream. (WWE)

Earlier this week WWE Executive Vice President Triple H had addressed questions regarding allegations on Velveteen Dream during the #SpeakingOut movement and said that the company was unable to find anything.

However, on Thursday, during the WWE NXT TakeOver: XXX conference call, the Game was once again asked about The Velveteen Dream.

“We take all of these things very seriously- allegations, misconduct. We did do an investigation, didn’t find anything there in the matter of what we were looking for and we moved on. But that doesn’t change the fact that we take it seriously,” Triple H told ProWrestling.net after he was reminded of the accusers’ statement that WWE never reached out in course of their investigation.

In wake of the #SpeakingOut movement, Velveteen Dream (real name Patrick Clark Jr) was accused of sending sexually explicit photos of himself to a 17-year-old and asking for reciprocation. Dream had denied the allegations in April and tweeted, “Be assured I did not communicate inappropriately with anyone. A private photo of mine was shared without my consent or knowledge and I am working with a third party to look into this matter.”

He returned to NXT last week after spending time off from TV.

When Triple H spoke to CBS Sports on Monday, he revealed the outcome and said, “You know, in this day today, accusations are made, and you take them all very seriously. You look into them the best you can, and you find out what is there and what isn’t. In this situation, [Clark] was also involved in a car accident. That’s what took him off TV. In the moment, all this other stuff happens, and you look into it, and you find that there is a situation that people bring to everyone’s attention, you look into it and find that it is what it is and there’s nothing there.”

“Everything that we have done, we are comfortable with him continuing to do what he does and everything else. But he had a car accident. It stemmed down to people thought we removed him from TV for different reasons. We didn’t. He was in a car accident.

“Once he was medically cleared to be able to return to the ring from his car accident, we continued forward the way we did. We looked into what was there and we didn’t find anything.

