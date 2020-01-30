Three recruits from India head to WWE Performance Center

Gurvinder Singh, Laxmi Kant Rajpoot, and Sukhwinder Grewal will head to the US. (Source: WWE) Gurvinder Singh, Laxmi Kant Rajpoot, and Sukhwinder Grewal will head to the US. (Source: WWE)

WWE announced its newest recruits to its performance center in the US where the Indian trio of Gurvinder Singh, Sukhwinder Grewal, and Laxmi Kant Rajpoot were shortlisted as the participants.

At 7 feet tall, 310-pound Gurvinder Singh of Jagadhri, Haryana is an experienced cricketer and actor that trained for the squared circle under another giant of the ring, The Great Khali.

Sukhwinder Grewal from Ludhiana is another titanic trainee of Khali, standing 7-foot-2 and tipping the scales at 340 lbs.

The 24-year-old played basketball before setting his sights on the ring.

Twenty-five-year-old Laxmi Kant Rajpoot comes to Orlando from Banda and has athletic experience in javelin throwing and taekwondo.

Among other recruits are indie stars Mercedes Martinez, former NFL defensive lineman AJ Francis, acrobat Sidney Bateman, and Jake Atlas.

Martinez was an entrant in Sunday’s women’s Royal Rumble match.

The tryouts which were held last year saw a variety of participants from across the country put their best foot forward in the hopes of becoming a part of the pro-wrestling.

Around 80 participants consisting of close to 60 men and around 20 women were sourced from a talent pool consisting of elite performers with a diverse background in sports and athletics including kabaddi, wrestling, basketball, cricket and bodybuilding.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd