Is Wrestlemania 36 the end of the road for The Undertaker?

Is ‘The Deadman’ considering retirement after WrestleMania 36? Fans across the globe have this one question on their lips.

The Undertaker is supposed to be in action at WWE WrestleMania 36 in Tampa, Florida and his rumoured opponent is none other than the ‘Phenomenal’ AJ Styles.

Dave Meltzer confirmed that Taker vs. Styles is indeed planned for WrestleMania and that Styles was chosen by Taker himself because he feels that Styles is the modern-day Shawn Michaels.

But this contest probably won’t be a retirement bout.

The reason behind this is that WWE is reportedly planning something special for Survivor Series 2020. It will mark 30 years since the Undertaker debuted in the company.

Pro-wrestling fans will remember that Deadman was one of the stars of the night at Survivor Series 1990, setting himself on the course to an iconic pro-wrestling career.

Meanwhile, former WWE Champion Kane who also played the character of Undertaker’s brother said that he would love to team up with The Undertaker again.

“I’d love like one last match with Undertaker, the Brothers of Destruction against someone. That would be so awesome. In WWE, you never say never. When it comes to me, that’s how I treat my career going forward,” Kane told Corey Graves on the latest After the Bell episode

