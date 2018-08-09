WWE rumour mill: Is The Undertaker hinting at possible rematch against John Cena?

The Undertaker defeated John Cena at Wrestlemania 34. (Source: WWE) The Undertaker defeated John Cena at Wrestlemania 34. (Source: WWE)

Everyone expected the fight between two of the biggest icons of World Wrestling Entertainment – The Undertaker and John Cena – to be one of epic proportions. But when the two former WWE Champions collided at Wrestlemania 34 in April, the fans were left disappointed. In a one-sided match that got over in just three minutes, the Deadman triumphed over the 16-time World Champion to take his Wrestlemania record to 24-2.

But, now it appears the fans might get to see a rematch between the two. The Undertaker, who surprised everyone by joining Instagram, posted an image of his Wrestlemania fight with Cena, which has led fans to speculate that the icon is hinting at another fight with the Leader of the Cenation.

With fans expressing a desire to watch the two take on each other once again, rumours started circulating that the two might clash again at SummerSlam in August. Cena, in an interview last month, also claimed that things with The Phenom are still unfinished. But with only two weeks remaining for the Biggest Party of the Summer, and Cena currently shooting for a film in China, it looks highly impossible the two will have a go at WWE’s next pay-per-view.

Meanwhile, in a video uploaded on WWE’s official account from Twitter, Cena said that he will make his next appearance for WWE at a Live event in Shanghai on September 1. He further added that he will unveil a new finishing move at the event.

.@JohnCena hints that he may unveil a new move at #WWEShanghai on Sept. 1! pic.twitter.com/OjdzNuLTQs — WWE (@WWE) 7 August 2018

“There’s talk of a September 1st event in Shanghai and I couldn’t think of a better way to show my appreciation for China, the Chinese people and Chinese culture than to debut what I think is a finishing move that will provide me much victory in Shanghai on September 1st,” he said.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd