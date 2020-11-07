The Undertaker set for Survivor Series final farwell; The Fiend sends a cryptic call

The Undertaker has enjoyed a storied 30-year career but never faced the Fiend. (WWE)

The Undertaker’s final farewell has been announced but The Fiend seemingly lies in wait for the Phenom.

This was after Bray Wyatt replied to a tweet by the WWE which carried a montage of the Deadman’s famous battles over the years and said, ” He had battled them all.”

However, Wyatt pointed out that Taker was yet to come face to face with his alter-ego, The Fiend.

Not quite ALL — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) November 6, 2020

Undertaker’s Final Farewell will recognize The Phenom’s legendary 30-year career at Survivor Series, WWE revealed in a statement released.

One of the most iconic Superstars in WWE history and a sports-entertainment phenomenon, Undertaker made his WWE debut at Survivor Series on Nov. 22, 1990. From his debut with Brother Love to his critically-acclaimed match against AJ Styles at this year’s WrestleMania, Undertaker has been involved in some of the most memorable moments in WWE history. The Deadman rose to the top of sports-entertainment with multiple WWE Championship reigns and recorded an astounding undefeated streak at WrestleMania by winning his first 21 matches at the annual extravaganza.

As part of Undertaker’s Final Farewell and 30th anniversary, WWE is celebrating “30 Years of The Deadman” throughout November, including recently debuted documentaries “Meeting The Undertaker“ and “WWE Untold: The Phenom and The Legend Killer” on WWE Network as well as “The Mortician: The Story of Paul Bearer,” which premieres this Sunday, and “Brothers of Destruction,” which premiered in October at the Austin Film Festival and will stream on WWE Network on Sunday, November 15. In addition, Undertaker will be a special guest on “Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions” immediately following Survivor Series.

In addition to Undertaker’s Final Farewell, Survivor Series is the one night of the year where Raw squares off against SmackDown. WWE’s Fall Classic is highlighted by: WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns taking on WWE Champion Randy Orton; Raw Women’s Champion Asuka vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks; Raw Tag Team Champions The New Day against SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits; United States Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn; as well as men’s and women’s 5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination Matches.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd