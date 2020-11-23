‘My time has come to let the Undertaker Rest in Peace’: A fitting farewell

"My time has come to let The Undertaker rest ... in ... peace." (Source: WWE)

The Undertaker said goodbye to the WWE Universe in a way only The Phenom could at Survivor Series.

But first, many of The Deadman’s greatest friends and rivals throughout his illustrious career in sports-entertainment made special appearances. Shane McMahon,Big Show, JBL, Jeff Hardy, Mick Foley, The Godfather, The Godwinns, Savio Vega, Rikishi, Kevin Nash, Ric Flair, Booker T, Shawn Michaels, Triple H and Kane entered WWE ThunderDome to show adulation to Undertaker, followed by Mr. McMahon sharing a warm homage to one of the most legendary Superstars in WWE history.

And so the stage was set for The Deadman himself to take the ring and address the WWE Universe. Recognizing the many souls he laid to rest over three decades of destruction, Undertaker said the time for him to rest in peace had finally come as well.

With no fans to bid him farewell and a microphone in hand, Undertaker declares “my time has come to let the Undertaker Rest in peace”.

Here is how the world reacted:

30yrs ago today, he made his iconic #SurvivorSeries debut.

Like EVERYONE – I was in awe as a rookie in the @WWE when his first words pierced my soul as he walked in the dressing room and said, “Muthafucka” True story 😂

Honored to share the ring w you, my brother. #ThankYouTaker pic.twitter.com/ULlppOQlCa — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 22, 2020

Farewell to the character. Never to the legend. #FarewellTaker pic.twitter.com/CCGcmlULU6 — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 23, 2020

I don’t have enough words to describe what The Undertaker has given us in this industry of sports entertainment. This makes me feel proud as a Wrestling Fan 😇#SurvivorSeries#ThankYouTaker pic.twitter.com/IMC4wb44Cy — Hritesh Maikap (@HMaikp) November 23, 2020

The measuring stick. The locker room leader. The Phenom. Three decades ago today, @Undertaker changed the landscape of sports-entertainment. His legacy is incomparable, his impact immeasurable. #ThankYouTaker. #Undertaker30 pic.twitter.com/TWm1Ihww8U — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) November 22, 2020

Congratulations to @Undertaker on a remarkable 30-year wrestling career with @WWE. Here’s a rendition of the original in-ring introduction I did at 1990 Survivor Series, the night Undertaker debuted in the WWE, as my mystery partner. Spoiler alert?? Ha ha ha ha ha #ThankYouTaker pic.twitter.com/YO7HxQx0u0 — Ted DiBiase (@MDMTedDiBiase) November 23, 2020

My favorite of all time. In my opinion the GOAT. Part of me is heartbroken he’s calling it, but the other part of me is relieved he won’t have to risk injuring himself anymore. He had the match he’s happy with and because of that I’m happy #ThankYouTaker #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/JvW6vnJYEa — JC (@Cherny_Jeremy97) November 23, 2020

An Icon. A Legend. One of

The Greatest To Ever Lace His

Boots In #WWE. #ThankYouTaker!#SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/CAgIVC7TBi — The New Era (@ConnectWWE) November 23, 2020

It feels fitting to me, that at 35 years of age, I watch @Undertaker walk off screen at #SurvivorSeries for the final time with the same awe that I first saw him walk onto my screen 30 years ago. It’s been a special journey. Pro wrestling, and the WWE will never be the same. pic.twitter.com/UeCyt5lT40 — WE WANT TABLES! (@KayfabeGimmick) November 23, 2020

When the mayor shows up to say farewell… That’s gotta be Kane. Amazing moment to see this icon in full gear to honor THE Legend. #SurvivorSeries #FarewellTaker #Kane pic.twitter.com/y0PAnTSPEM — The Soska Sisters (@twisted_twins) November 23, 2020

