Monday, November 23, 2020
‘My time has come to let the Undertaker Rest in Peace’: A fitting farewell

With no fans to bid him farewell and a microphone in hand, Undertaker declares "my time has come to let the Undertaker Rest in peace".

By: Sports Desk | November 23, 2020 10:38:02 am
"My time has come to let The Undertaker rest ... in ... peace." (Source: WWE)

The Undertaker said goodbye to the WWE Universe in a way only The Phenom could at Survivor Series.

But first, many of The Deadman’s greatest friends and rivals throughout his illustrious career in sports-entertainment made special appearances. Shane McMahon,Big Show, JBL, Jeff Hardy, Mick Foley, The Godfather, The Godwinns, Savio Vega, Rikishi, Kevin Nash, Ric Flair, Booker T, Shawn Michaels, Triple H and Kane entered WWE ThunderDome to show adulation to Undertaker, followed by Mr. McMahon sharing a warm homage to one of the most legendary Superstars in WWE history.

And so the stage was set for The Deadman himself to take the ring and address the WWE Universe. Recognizing the many souls he laid to rest over three decades of destruction, Undertaker said the time for him to rest in peace had finally come as well.

With no fans to bid him farewell and a microphone in hand, Undertaker declares "my time has come to let the Undertaker Rest in peace".

Here is how the world reacted:

