The Undertaker vs AJ Styles: ‘Truly one of the best WrestleMania matches of all time’

The Undertaker claimed yet another soul at WrestleMania. (Source: WWE) The Undertaker claimed yet another soul at WrestleMania. (Source: WWE)

The Undertaker’s win over AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 proved that the Phenomenal One is no match for a Phenom. In an absolutely incredible match, which can be best described as a truly cinematic experience, it was Taker who claimed yet another soul at the grandest stage of them all.

Refusing to change course from the arrogant antics that sparked this rivalry, Styles arrived at a foreboding cemetery in a hearse, rising from a casket in mocking fashion.

Meanwhile, The Undertaker rolled up on his motorcycle (with Metallica playing over the video), conjuring images of yesteryear.

Soon it turned into a full-fledged brawl with Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, as well as the hooded “druids”, getting involved. At one point, it seemed that Taker was overpowered but it all turned around when the Deadman used his mystique to eerily appear behind Styles and foil his plans.

The experience was campy, corny and somehow incredibly entertaining. It was not a wrestling match in any sort of traditional sense, but it was as well done as anything involving Undertaker can possibly be in 2020 and on entertainment alone, it was a success.

“Why did The Undertaker bury aspiring young wrestler AJ Styles alive? Find out on the next episode of Dark Side of the Ring.” #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/NSbrZIcu1j — GIF Skull – #WrestlingCondensed (@GIFSkull) April 5, 2020

Superstars from past and present, and so many others, took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

Michelle McCool, The Undertaker’s own wife and former Divas Champion — whose name Styles disrespectfully evoked numerous times in recent weeks — was happy to take a victory lap following her husband’s win.

Thx sis! Some fools gotta learn the hard way🤣#BoneyardMatch https://t.co/2VZSmHUw6u — $ McCool (@McCoolMichelleL) April 5, 2020

Metallica celebrated The Undertaker’s arrival to their song “Now That We’re Dead.”

Meanwhile, Hall of Famer elect JBL, who joined Michael Cole on commentary earlier in the evening, called it the best “out of ring fight” he had ever witnessed.

