‘We stand with them’: WWE’s The Singh Brothers lend support to farmers’ protest

The Singh Brothers standing with a placard saying, "We Stand With Farmers". (IG/gurvsihra_wwe)

The Singh Brothers, the professional wrestling team composed of WWE wrestlers Sunil Singh and his brother Samir Singh, extended their support to the ongoing farmers’ protest in India.

The Canada-born duo — Sunil aka Gurvinder Sihra and Samir aka Harvinder Sihra — took to social media and wrote “#WeStandWithFarmers.” “Thousands of miles away, we wrestle our battles, however, the biggest battle happening right now is on the cold streets of India,” read the caption of the post.

“Human beings battling for their own basic human rights. Fighting for their voices to be heard. It’s truly emotional, sad & disheartening to see all this. It’s been 3 months and counting. Our hearts continue to be with all our Sikh, Muslim, Hindu, brothers, sisters & all farmers in India. Your voices are starting to be heard.”

“Keep your head up. I hope and pray there is a positive resolution soon. ‘Conquer your mind, conquer the world’,” he concluded.

Earlier in January, Sunil had posted similarly on Instagram.

Both Sunil and Samir are currently signed to WWE and are former 24/7 Champions. The team debuted on SmackDown in April 2017, repackaged as The Singh Brothers and the managers of Jinder Mahal.

They managed Mahal to his reign as WWE Champion and continued to accompany him until 2019, when the duo began wrestling on 205 Live.

Mahal had also shown solidarity with the protesting farmers back in December.

“Over 250 million strong protesting in India right now, making it the largest protest of all time. I stand with Punjabi Farmers, the voices of those trying to provide for their families need to be heard, and in a peaceful way. Many other protests happening around the world showing solidarity, encouraging everyone to show their support, this issue is too big to be ignored. #NoFarmersNoFood,” he wrote.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping at several Delhi border points since November last year, demanding the government to repeal the three farm laws and legal guarantee of MSP for their crops.

Sites of the farmer protest at Delhi’s borders have turned into fortresses with the police beefing up security and putting up multi-layer barricades.