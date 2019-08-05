The Rock’s most electrifying moments in WWE

The Rock might have quietly retired from the squared ring but till date ‘The Great One’ remains one of the biggest stars in professional wrestling. While he hasn’t wrestled in an advertised match since 2013, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has still managed to stay alive with the WWE Universe. Over the past few years, he has shown up at Wrestlemanias and enthralled the audience with his trailblazing acts.

At WrestleMania 31, he took on The Authority with Ronda Rousey by his side and then a year later, arrived with a flamethrower to set fire to a sign that spelled out his name. The same evening, he beat Erick Rowan in six seconds. With the sun finally setting in on his illustrious career, the time has finally come to look back at some of the most electrifying moments in the career of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

Dream Debut

Debuting in 1996 with the WWE as Rocky Malvia, Dwayne Johnson fought at Madison Square Garden and emerged as the sole ‘Survivor’ in his very first match in the Survivor Series.

His ‘Mania Debut’ was in WrestleMania 13, but back then nobody foresaw how he could become the biggest attractions in sports and entertainment.

The Rock meets Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania

The Rock faced off against Stone Cold for the first time at WrestleMania XV. Their first battle at the grandest stage of them all put the spotlight on the two budding talents of WWE and marked the beginning of one of WWE’s most popular eras- The Attitude Era’. However, the match did not have a logical conclusion as WWE chairman Vince McMahon interfered, which then led to special guest referee Mankind’s appearance to count the final pinfall.

WrestleMania X8: Icon vs. Icon

This match was truly one of the most electrifying moments in the history of WWE. A terrific and vociferous crowd in Toronto lapped up every second of The Rock’s epic battle with Hollywood Hulk Hogan. What was most amazing is that fans booed the babyface (The Rock) and cheered the heel (Hogan) as both the icons went toe to toe.

The King of trash-talking:

Before his days as a family-friendly movie star, nobody had talked trash like The Rock. Ahead of their bout in 1999, The Rock imitated King of the Ring winner Billy Gunn praying to God, asking for tips on how to defeat the Champion.

The Return:

The Rock came back to the WWE at Raw on Valentine’s Day 2011 to announce that he would be a special guest at Wrestlemania 27. After a 7-year absence from consistent wrestling action, his immediate, rapturous reception displayed his enduring legacy.