The Rock announces WWE return

The Rock is coming home. Yes, you read that right. The eight-time WWE champion, who announced his retirement in August, is all set for a return to the four-squared ring.

Making an announcement on Twitter, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson said that he will appear on WWE Smackdown as it makes its debut on US network Fox.

WWE is set to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Smackdown this Friday’s show where The Great one will be joined by other legends such as Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Kurt Angle, Mick Foley, Goldberg and Sting.

The Rock is one of the most popular wrestlers of all time and was named as the highest-paid actor for 2019 by Forbes with a cool $124million intake.

However, even while he announced his retirement, The Rock hinted at a return, saying: “There’s nothing like a live crowd, live audience, live microphone.”

On Tuesday night, the People’s champion wrote, “FINALLY…I come back home to my @WWE universe. This FRIDAY NIGHT, I’ll return for our debut of SMACKDOWN! LIVE on @FOXTV.”

“There’s no greater title than #thepeopleschamp. And there’s no place like home. Tequila on me after the show, #IfYaSmell, #Smackdown#RocksShow #FOX,” he added.

This will be Rock’s first appearance on WWE programming since WrestleMania 32 in 2016 and is a huge coup as Fox kicks off the company’s arrival on the network with a show celebrating the 20th anniversary of SmackDown.