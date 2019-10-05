The Rock and Becky Lynch kick off SmackDown on FOX

Dwayne ‘the Rock’ made his long-awaited return to WWE as the Friday Night SmackDown’s debut on FOX got off to an electrifying start.

King Corbin interrupted Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch as she prepared for her tag team match with the rest of the Four Horsewomen, but he in turn was interrupted by the man who invented the dang show, The Rock!

The Great One was in vintage form, slinging insults at the King like nobody’s business and mocking his outlandish King of the Ring attire.

The Man got in on the fun, with the two brainstorming a brand-new nickname for King Corbin, the “super tough dude.” Or, as The Rock instructed the WWE Universe to chant… S-T-D.

EXCLUSIVE: FINALLY… @TheRock came HOME to #SmackDown to ring in its new era on @FOXTV, and it was ELECTRIFYING! pic.twitter.com/3493KEQv3l — WWE (@WWE) October 5, 2019

The Man of the People and The People’s Champ. If you ever need help saving the world, @TheRock, let me know. pic.twitter.com/Ytdenitjyv — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) October 5, 2019

Fuming after being disrespected, Corbin tried to attack The People’s Champ, but he was dispatched by The Rock and Lynch. The beatdown was capped off by a People’s Elbow and a thunderous Rock Bottom, creating the first-ever SmackDown on FOX.