The End of the Streak to CM Punk’s ‘Pipebomb’: WWE’s groundbreaking moments of this decade

The landscape of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has witnessed a significant change over the past decade. Each year as the company went through highs and lows, certain segments and storylines received acclaim while most met hard criticism.

But despite the flak it did manage to come up with plenty of sparks. With 2019 coming to a close, as we leave one decade behind us to leap into the next, there is no better time to look back at those two moments n the past decade which left a lasting impression on fans of professional wrestling.

REST IN SLEEP

The Undertaker has undoubtedly been one of the most iconic figures in the history of WWE. For years his undefeated streak at WrestleMania stood the test of time as it went on to become the center-piece attraction of the mega pay-per-view event.

Since the start of this decade speculations were rife that the streak would retire with the Deadman as there was no competitor to match his stature. Backstage rumour mill also suggested that if it were ever to be broken, it would likely be done by a rising star with longevity such as Roman Reigns or Bray Wyatt.

So when Brock Lesnar came into the picture in Wrestlemania 30 most expected a routine Undertaker win and the streak to go 22-0.

As revealed by the Undertaker himself last month, he was badly concussed in the opening minutes of the contest. However, what shook the world was the ending which provided one of the most surreal moments in wrestling history.

This was after Lesnar pinned the Phenom for a three count as the New Orleans crowd witnessed the moment in stunned silence. Such was the impact that WWE’s production team delayed Lesnar’s music so that it could all sink in.

Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak will undoubtedly go in the annals of pro wrestling for creating some of the greatest moments in history. Interestingly, while Undertaker was able to remain undefeated for 22 years, only three of these matches were for a world title.

THE PIPE BOMB

June 27, 2011- If you’re a WWE fan you will remember this date very well because it was on this date that the fourth wall was finally broken. The protagonist was CM Punk.

Sitting outside the ring with a microphone is in his hand the ‘cult of personality’ delivered one of the best promos in the history of WWE, popularly known as the ‘pipe bomb’.

The video of the promo went viral at the time, and it’s remained one of the most famous promos in the history of World Wrestling Entertainment.

It all began with Punk venting his frustration at the PG content and the company favouring John Cena. He then continued to bash the product and break numerous rules in the process.

However, that was not all as he went on to criticise the booking of The Rock headline a WrestleMania.

While a lot of people said that it was scripted and was all part of the plan, one simply cannot deny that it shook WWE to its core. Fans were across the globe second-guessing whether Punk went off script or whether he was legit with what he was saying.

Several other memorable events like Seth Rollins’s heist of the century and Jericho’s Festival of friendship came and went by but undoubtedly Punk’s promo stood out as the greatest moment in WWE this decade.

