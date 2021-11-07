scorecardresearch
Saturday, November 06, 2021
WWE RAW, SmackDown Survivor Series teams revealed on social media; fans raise eyebrows

WWE announced the official men's and women's teams for Survivor Series.

By: Sports Desk |
November 7, 2021 2:20:47 am
wwe survivor seriesWWE Survivor Series will be held in the last week of November.

WWE Survivor Series will be held on November 21 and fans have alleged that the company hasn’t been pushing the pay-per-view enough yet. However, it all changed on WWE’s Twitter account on Sunday when it tweeted out to let fans know that Survivor Series team picks are on the way.

Men’s RAW Team – Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio

Men’s Smackdown Team – Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, Xavier Woods, Sami Zayn, Happy Corbin

However, this move of going online and revealing the competitors did not go down well with a large section of fans. “Pro wrestling like any scripted entertainment needs logic in order for fans to follow. What’s the point of WWE releasing the Raw vs. SmackDown teams outright on Twitter? When they’ve been criticized for not caring about match build-ups beside the main eventers,” wrote Mikey Bates, an avid pro-wrestling fan on Twitter.

In the women’s division, Bianca Belair, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella, and Queen Zelina are members of Team RAW.

Women’s Smackdown Team – Sasha Banks, Shayna Baszler, Shotzi, Natalya, Aliyah

Survivor Series is supposed to be one of the big events in the year and quite strangely WWE has built minimal hype around it.

Video 1

Courage has no gender, be creatively courageous- Rouble Nagi  

Leading a simple life surrounded and loved by people, Rouble Nagi is a Mumbai based artist and social activist who strongly believes in changing the mindset of people with art and colors.

Made In Heaven