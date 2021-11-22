WWE Survivor Series 2021 Live Updates: Roman Reigns faces Big E but will The Rock steal the show? Kick-off show begins

WWE Survivor Series 2021 Live Streaming, Results and Updates: WWE Survivor Series is an annual professional wrestling pay-per-view (PPV) and WWE Network event held annually in November by WWE. It is the second longest running pay-per-view event in history (behind WWE’s own WrestleMania). It is considered one of the company’s “Big Five” events, along with WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, SummerSlam, and Money in the Bank.
It is the one night of the year where Raw and SmackDown go head-to-head at Survivor Series as champions will collide and teams will do battle to determine who the ultimate survivors from each brand really are.