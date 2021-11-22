WWE Survivor Series 2021 Live Updates: Roman Reigns faces Big E but will The Rock steal the show? Kick-off show begins

MATCH CARD ANNOUNCED SO FAR:

Team Raw vs. Team SmackDown (Men’s 5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match): Seth Rollins, Finn Bálor, Kevin Owens, Rey Mysterio and "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre, The New Day’s King Woods, Jeff Hardy, Happy Corbin and TBA

Team Raw vs. Team SmackDown (Women’s 5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match): Bianca Belair, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella and Queen Zelina vs. Captain Sasha Banks, Shotzi, Shayna Baszler, Natalya and TBA

Champion vs. Champion Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

Champion vs. Champion WWE Champion Big E vs. Universal Champion Roman Reigns

RAW Tag Team Championship Match Randy Orton & Riddle vs. Jimmy & Jey Uso

Champion vs Champion Damien Priest vs. Shinsuke Nakamura