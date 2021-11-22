scorecardresearch
Sunday, November 21, 2021
WWE Survivor Series 2021 Live Updates: Roman Reigns faces Big E but will The Rock steal the show? Kick-off show begins

By: Sports Desk
November 22, 2021 4:40:40 am
WWE Survivor Series 2021 Live Streaming, Results and Updates: WWE Survivor Series is an annual professional wrestling pay-per-view (PPV) and WWE Network event held annually in November by WWE. It is the second longest running pay-per-view event in history (behind WWE’s own WrestleMania). It is considered one of the company’s “Big Five” events, along with WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, SummerSlam, and Money in the Bank.

It is the one night of the year where Raw and SmackDown go head-to-head at Survivor Series as champions will collide and teams will do battle to determine who the ultimate survivors from each brand really are.

WWE Survivor Series 2021 Live Streaming, Results and Updates: Catch all the live action of Survivor Series pay-per-view (PPV) and WWE Network event held annually in November by WWE. 

MATCH CARD ANNOUNCED SO FAR:

 

Team Raw vs. Team SmackDown (Men’s 5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match): Seth Rollins, Finn Bálor, Kevin Owens, Rey Mysterio and "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre, The New Day’s King Woods, Jeff Hardy, Happy Corbin and TBA

Team Raw vs. Team SmackDown (Women’s 5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match): Bianca Belair, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella and Queen Zelina vs. Captain Sasha Banks, Shotzi, Shayna Baszler, Natalya and TBA

Champion vs. Champion Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

Champion vs. Champion WWE Champion Big E vs. Universal Champion Roman Reigns

RAW Tag Team Championship Match Randy Orton & Riddle vs. Jimmy & Jey Uso

Champion vs Champion Damien Priest vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

